Santiago Muñoz makes his debut for the Newcastle first team

the mexican striker Santiago Munoz debuted this weekend with the first team of the Newcastle United when he came on as a substitute in the match in which they beat Athletic Bilbao.

The Mexican selected in lower categories entered instead of Callum Wilson, thus fulfilling his goal of debuting with the star team of the English Premier League.

Santiago Munoz He participated with the Magpies and for a week he has been part of the team’s preseason.

Newcastle’s goals came from Wilson at minute 40 and Saint-Maximim at 56′. The scorer for the Spanish team was Raúl García.

This was the last commitment of the newcastle in preseason, where they played six games, obtaining four wins and two setbacks.

The last goal of the youth formed in Santos Laguna was on July 22 with the U-21 team against Blackburn. This goal was a free kick. Later, he was for the last two friendly commitments they held.

Santi he was with the U21 team, but his performances prompted manager Eddie Howe to call him up to the all-star team.

The newcastle will debut in the Premier League on August 6 against Nottingham Forest.

The loan of Santiago Munoz with Newcastle from England it expires in the summer of 2023, at which time it will be announced if the footballer will remain in the Premier League, return to Liga MX or be transferred to another squad within European football.

Santi Munoz19, struggled to adapt to the rhythm of the game newcastle due to the muscle injuries he suffered and the positive for Covid-19 that caused him to miss a few weeks of activity. However, since the first half of 2022, he has been talked about with his performances with the youth team.