Ryan Gosling leads one of the best action movies of the past decade, full of rawness and electronic music

In reviews or articles like this one, where a specific film is discussed, there is a tendency to directly name the names of the actors instead of their characters -at least, I am one of those who tends to do so- since his charisma is inserted in such a way in the essence of these that they are almost indivisible. They could almost go nameless, because it doesn’t matter, like Clint Eastwood’s character in Sergio Leone’s westerns.

It is also a bit the case of one of Ryan Gosling’s most emblematic characters, perhaps the most and the one that has defined his career. He doesn’t need a name, we only know that he is named after his trade. Gosling’s got such a hold on him that we don’t need more, not even a past. It’s one of the things that has made ‘Drive’ so transcendental, one of the most atypical and essential action movies of the past decade that you can see on Disney +.

a true hero

Gosling was an unquestionable choice for producer Marc Platt, who had secured the rights to adapt James Sallis’s quirky 2005 novel. Something about his presence reminded Gosling of some of his youthful heroes, who completely dominated their characters, such as the aforementioned Eastwood or Steve McQueen in films like ‘Bullit’ (a clear inspiration). For that reason the actor had a lot of influence in decision-making, including the choice of director.

Gosling is Driver, the driver, a man who accepts chauffeur jobs for criminals, getting them from one place to another in the most efficient way and without asking questions. That is the real source of his income, instead of the workshop where he works or the sporadic commissions of him as a stuntman. Little do they suspect her neighbor (Carey Mulligan) and her young son with whom she establishes an unexpected connection.

However, there is more than meets the eye. Her husband (Oscar Isaac) has returned after spending time in prison, although he does not see the driver as a threat to his family nucleus as a opportunity to make a big hit. From there the film follows a fairly marked path, but well amplified by the sensory and narrative capacity of the Danish Nicolas Winding Refn (for NWR friends) in the film where he contains more of his insufferable tendencies and more manages to show his virtues. of the.

‘Drive’: stylized action

The film is an impressive piece of action that leaves productions with almost ten times its budget to drag. The key is one good recovery of the rawness and energy of classic filmslike the aforementioned ‘Bullit’ or ‘Ladrón’ with James Caan, more focused on atmosphere than on intricate plots.

Pure sensory exercises from which NWR takes the right lessons, without also diving into the nostalgic exercise. It’s able to harken back to those classic movies but take them in a more modern direction. Thus his exercise of action ends up having a lot of reflection, of deconstruction of the archetype of this morally complex action hero.

It does so with exquisite styling, which never imposes itself excessively but instead underpins its personality. Its visual details have become quite influential in the cinema that has come later., and its powerful, synth-heavy soundtrack has become -along with the ‘Hotline Miami’ games- the big reason for this century’s synthpop/synthwave revival. For that alone we owe everything to ‘Drive’.

