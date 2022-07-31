Rosario Dawson | Magazines | elvocero.com

New generation of Puerto Rican women in the arts A new era in the performing arts is emerging, a new chapter in history and once again, as in every generation, a group of women who carry the rhythm and heart of our island in their DNA, (whether they were born here or in the moon) are showing the world what our people are made of. Convinced that art runs through the veins of Puerto Ricans, we pay tribute to this new generation of women who rise up on the stage, in film and on international television to shine before the world and take the position that corresponds to them in their own right.

Actress of Puerto Rican descent Rosario Dawson was born in New York City. Her mother, Isabel Celeste, had her when she was 17 years old, both being abandoned by her biological father. Isabel was then married at 18 to Greg Dawson, who raised her as her daughter. With little money, they lived in an abandoned building on the ‘Lower East Side’ of the city of Manhattan, where Rosario grew up.

She was discovered by film director Larry Clark who saw her while shooting an advertisement on the street where she lived, inviting her to appear in the movie ‘Kids’. At the age of 16, the press noticed her performance in said film and her career skyrocketed. From this experience, she decided to study drama and two years later, Spike Lee hired her to shoot ‘He Got Game’, along with Denzel Washington.

After this, Rosario has followed this experience with successful movies such as ‘Jossie and the Pussycats’, ‘Men in Black II’, ‘Sin City’, the Justice League movie series. ‘Wonder Woman: Bloodlines’ and Death of Superman’, among others.

Among his biggest critical successes are the film version of the legendary musical ‘Rent’, ‘Clerks II’, ‘Alexander; directed by Oliver Stone and ’25th Hour’ from director Spike Lee, in which he stars with Edward Norton.

His most recent projects are the sequel ‘Clerks III’ in 2022 and the horror comedy ‘Haunted Mansion’ from Disney Studios, to be released in 2023.

On television, she has appeared as the special guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and series such as ‘Jane The Virgin’, ‘The Mandalorian’ and Hulu’s new series ‘Dopesick’. ‘Ashoka’ from the Disney franchise, ‘Star Wars’ is in the process of being announced on ‘Disney Plus’.

As if this were not enough, Rosario recently became the English voice of the Puerto Rican heroine’s comic ‘La Borinqueña’. This edition is supported by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a non-profit corporation that promotes climate action. The initiative promotes the installation of solar panels and encourages renewable energy on the Island.

Rosario is a political activist and philanthropist who fights tirelessly for gender equality, the environment, Latino communities as well as the LGBT+ community, leveraging her rising career in Hollywood to make a difference for all marginalized groups. Another pride for ours who are imposing themselves with more force every day in all media.