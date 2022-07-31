Rosalía and Beyoncé. The sound of the rest of the Summer?

We are in the middle of summer and of course it is the favorite season of the year to listen to great songs by artists. This season is the ideal one to determine if your year was successful or not.

This week it was announced despisethe theme that Rosalía presented on the set list of her MOTOMAMI Tourwhich will arrive in Mexico in a couple of weeks. Did you get tickets?

After the fans requested it and it was a premiere in Spain, it was finally released in its studio version. The song has a mixture of Afro-Caribbean sounds in which merengue predominates.

In the midst of this release that has become a trend and reached a significant number of views on different platforms, something that is also giving people something to talk about is that once again the Spanish is making use of cultural appropriation.

In conversations I have had with the Panamanian Katelina Eccleston -creator of the Reggaetón con la Gata platform- and the Chilean artist of Angolan descent, Polimá WestCoast agree on something: if this is done with people who are immersed in Afro-Latin sounds, it is already valid. that gives impetus to the scene and recognition to the producers.

I mention this because behind the song is the Puerto Rican, Chris Jedi who has been working with Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Karol G, among others. So I think you should upload this great song and enjoy it.

For her part, Beyoncé is back with her album Renaissance in which she opted for dance and surprises us with the announcement that it will be part of a trilogy that will be released later.

When presenting “Break My Soul” we got an idea of ​​what it would contain and of course the sounds we found are thanks to the influence of his family. In the same way, Bey asks his followers to find joy in each of the tracks.

“Many thanks to my uncle Jonny, he was the one who exposed me to the music and culture that have inspired the album. Thank you to all the pioneers who originated the culture, to all the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you”, reads its website as a prelude.

Last but not least, Charli XCX presented the song “Hot Girl” that will be part of the soundtrack of the film Bodies Bodies Bodies, directed by Halina Reijn from the production company A24.

After moving away from the hyperpop sound with Crash (Atlantic, 2021), the English singer decided to momentarily return to the sound, receiving positive comments and even going back to the EP Vroom Vroom (2016).

what’s coming

We are getting closer to the end of 2022 and with it the countdown begins to reach Rocktubre. But while this happens in August we will have various concerts.

Renee Mooi, Antibalas, Feid, The Warning, Carla Morrison, Rosalía, DLD and even Los Caligaris are part of the shows that are not to be missed this month. More those who join.

@leonardodavega

Related