Rihanna expands her business brand and can be a bombshell

Recently, Forbes published that Rihanna had become the richest young woman in the United States by accumulating an immense fortune valued at 1,400 million dollars, thus surpassing Kim Kardashian. Although the Barbadian became world famous for her singing career, the truth is that she has managed to amass this great fortune by launching her two companies: ‘Savage X Fenty’ and ‘Fenty Beauty’. Now, after all the professional successes she has achieved in recent years, the singer is determined to expand her personal brand to create a true business empire under her name.

After taking the makeup world by storm with her inclusive brand ‘Fenty Beauty’ and dethroning lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret’ by launching her own brand called ‘Savage X Fenty’, the “Love On the Brain’ is determined to create a new brand, but focused on hair care, according to the portal ‘¡M! News’.

According to the information provided by the aforementioned media, on July 15, Rihanna’s company called ‘Roraj Trade, LLC’ filed a trademark under the name ‘Fenty Hair’, so it can be assumed that Rihanna’s creative team is working on a new line of hair care products , just as it did before with the launch of ‘Fenty Skin’, its skincare line. At the moment no further details have been released about this new brand of the Barbadian idol, but this brief information has managed to drive all the fans of the artist crazy, who are eager to try Rihanna’s new brand, while waiting for the singer at some point resume her musical career, something that is seen further due to her impressive success as a businesswoman.

Her followers hope that Rihanna’s new brand will continue betting on inclusion

Due to the hype of the latest lipstick launched by the firm ‘Fenty Beauty’, which has become a trend on all social networks, the singer’s followers have very high expectations regarding the quality of these products dedicated to hair care , especially if it maintains its premise of inclusion by adding a specific section for the care of type 3 (curly) and type 4 (afro) hair, these being the types of hair most ignored by the vast majority of specialized hair care brands .

At the moment, it has not been revealed what type of products will be marketed through this new division of ‘Fenty’, but it is expected that the singer will speak soon to give some details of this new brand and if it will have basic products such as shampoos, masks and conditioners or if it will also include some type of moisturizing oil, thermal protectors or a cream to define curls, especially for those who are starting out with the famous ‘curly method’. Of course, it has been announced that the brand will also launch its own line of wigs and extensions, one of Rihanna’s favorite methods to change her look without mistreating her hair.