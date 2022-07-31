Renewed or die

It is well known that to endure it is necessary to renew, adapt, be flexible. This does not apply only to human beings but also to institutions. And these days we have seen two clear examples.

We have Steven Spielberg, recording a video clip with his iPhone, as it is a brilliant way of telling the world that a filmmaker who bets on creations for the big screens and in his most classic style, as he has just done with his remake of West side story, you can also take advantage of technological advances.

A white glove slap to the purists who say that one thing is not compatible with the other, because very few can refute something to Spielberg, who defends that the language of cinema for television is different from that of the big screen.

On the other hand, the Venice International Film Festival has just announced its Official Section for the Contest, which will take place from August 30 to September 10, leaving the Cannes Festival in the background.

The oldest Exhibition in the world, which is 79 years old, was overshadowed for several decades by French competition. However, it has already had several editions knowing how to take advantage of the gap that it has opened with its reluctance to include films from digital platforms in its stellar programming.

This has caused the red carpet of the French Riviera to run out of valuable works produced by streaming houses that mark the pulse of current cinema.

We can mention ROMA, by Alfonso Cuarón, as an example. The 2018 film that made history at the Oscars after having its world premiere and winning the Golden Lion in Venice was rejected by Cannes due to its conflict with Netflix.

This year, it is feared that the same thing will happen with Bardo, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, a film that was also produced by that platform and that is another long-awaited title of the season that the city of channels will have.

But not only did the French miss the long-awaited new Mexican film, but they also put other relevant pieces on a platter for the Italians, among which are the biography of Marylin Monroe, Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik and performed by Ana de Armas, based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carole Oates or White Noise, by New York filmmaker Noah Baumbach, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, to name just a few.

If I have to look for an image that represents how to set foot in the future, nothing beats the idea of ​​​​being able to see Spielberg recording the video clip of “Cannibal”, Marcus Mumford’s single, holding a cell phone in his hands while moving around a high school gym in New York on a wheeled chair pushed by an assistant.

[email protected]