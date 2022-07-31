releases and news TV series and films

After the surprises he reserved for us in July, Disney Plus in August it does not make us remain dry-mouthed but rather prepares to accompany us also in this last part of the hot summer with many highly anticipated news.





From Lightyear – The true story of Buzz to the brand new Marvel series She Hulk (which will debut on Disney Plus on the eve of the Marvel Comics announcements on Phase 5 of the MCU), so the remote control in hand will only remain the arduous task of choice.

The TV series on Disney Plus in August

From 3 August to make its return to the screens and debut on Disney Plus will be Malcolm, a beloved sitcom that aired between 2000 and 2006 on TV. On August 10, however, before the films and TV series announced for Phase 5 of the MCU, it will arrive I am Groota miniseries featuring Marvel’s loveliest twig.

This beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character voiced by Vin Diesel will star in five unmissable shorts where he’ll grow up and explore the world and grow. Then on August 17th it will be the turn of another Marvel series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, dedicated to the female version of the angry green superhero. The protagonist will be Jennifer Walters, lawyer and cousin of the legendary Bruce Banner. Finally, the last day of the month will come out Andora tv series based on the pilot Cassian Andor and that will make us return to the world of Star Wars.

Disney Plus Movies in August

Not only TV series but there will be several new films coming out that will keep us glued to the screen and, among these, there is certainly the highly anticipated Lightyear – The true story of Buzz which will tell the true story of Buzz Lightyear, the mythical toy astronaut from the animated cult Toy Story and which will be available from 3 August.

Thrill-seekers and science fiction lovers will have to wait until August 5th when it lands on the platform Prey, the last chapter of the complete Predator saga (also fully available in streaming). The film is set three centuries ago in the Comanche Nation where the young hunter Naru will challenge fate to protect her people from a mysterious dark force. The special will also arrive on the same day Lego Star Wars Summer Vacationideal for young and old.



