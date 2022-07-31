Put ready for the MLS, it’s goodbye to PSG: the unexpected promise arrives

Is Lionel Messi ready for the MLS already? His future at PSG seems to have numbered months and an unexpected promise appears

It has been a tough season for Lionel Messithe worst since 2005/2006, when he was still not even a permanent owner of Barcelona. The 11 goals and the 14 assists made appeared to all to be too few, too “human”. The arrival in Paris did not bring the desired results and now the future hangs in the balance.

The next season could also become the last for the Argentine in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, in an attempt to return to show all his real talent. The permanence of Kylian Mbappé it will favor him, both from a technical point of view, and in terms of conviction not to leave the team.

For Messi, the summer of 2023 it will also mean the termination of the contract, a deadline that will lead him to a free transfer farewell. It therefore seems that this is the direction that the career of the native of Rosario, close to 35 years of age, will take.

Messi, future far from Paris: the news for the MLS

In the future of Messi the rumor of the transfer to the United States is increasingly present. There MLS he would be waiting for the new king, a stratospheric blow in terms of publicity for what is, to all intents and purposes, a living brand. For months, rumors about the American championship have juxtaposed the name of the 7 times Golden Ball.

One last World Cup, the one in Qatar, in the hope of being able to do what Maradona has accomplished before him. Then the attempt of a last one Champions League, which is struggling to arrive in Paris. From there a possible landing atInter Miami from David Beckham who has been courting him for months.

During the program “The Pat McAffee Show”the former Manchester United, Tim Howard he has declared: “Self Messi come here in the States, it would bring an incredible development to MLS. With him it would be something never seen before. Messi is like a god and he would recreate the same feeling as Pele. Leo and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best of all time “. So we just have to wait, next season will be crucial and Messi’s future seems to be leaning towards the USA.