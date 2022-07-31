Prepare a delicious brownie quickly and easily, you just need to use your microwave

The Weekend It is the perfect day to treat yourself and enjoy a delicious dessert of chocolate at home, however, preparing something rich and delicious can be a bit complicated on weekends when you don’t want to spend much time in the kitchen, fortunately there are prescriptions very easy to elaborate like this brownies for which you only need your oven microwavesince you can do it entirely in one Bowl.

This dessert is very easy to prepare and allows you to make individual portions in a fast and simple, you only need to use your microwave to the highest power available and a container suitable for use in this appliancewe recommend that you use cups ceramic or similar containers since these will distribute the heat well in your dessert and will cook your brownies to perfection.

Related news

microwave brownies

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence

1 tablespoon of beaten egg

1 tablespoon of flour

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 pinch of salt

Walnuts (optional)

Chocolate chips (optional)

Start by mixing in Bowl the sugarthe oil and the vanillastir until you obtain a dense and homogeneous paste, on the other hand you must break your egg in a container and beat it very well, once ready you must take a spoonful of the egg and introduce it into your sugar mixture, integrate very well and incorporate the flour and the cocoathen mix again until you form the dough of your brownies.

Related news

Accompany your brownie with a scoop of your favorite ice cream. Photo: Pixabay

To finish your dessert dough add the baking powder and a pinch of Saltyou can also incorporate chopped nuts either chocolate chips, once you have the base of your brownies ready take your microwave to high power for 50 seconds, when you leave you can accompany your brownies with a ball of your frozen favorite or fresh fruit, so you dessert it will be ready for you to enjoy.