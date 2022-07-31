“Our legends are getting old”: This is what Robert Downey Jr., the eternal “Iron Man” of Marvel, looks like now

Jul 31 2022 – 5:00 p.m.



Robert Downey Jr., the actor who for more than 10 years played “Iron Man” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, He surprised all his fans with the dramatic physical change he has had in recent months.

The outstanding interpreter seems to have paused in his career after starring in “Avengers: Endgame”, where he sacrificed himself to finish off Thanos. However, through social networks he remains very active.

Downey received about 150 million dollars for giving life to “iron man”, a character that saved his career in 2008, when he was immersed in the world of drugs.

The video that shows the shocking change of “Iron Man”

Currently, the actor leads a quieter life and, through his Instagram account, shares photos of his day to day and, in addition, conservationist messages and about love and respect for animals.

There he has a legion of more than 53 million fans who yearn for his return to Marvel.

In one of the videos he recently shared on the platform, Robert Downey Jr. is seen far from the character with which he gained fame in the world of superheroes. He appears lying on a sofa in the company of his black cat.

The short but defined mustache and beard that gave “Iron Man” personality were left in the past and now his interpreter looks much grayer and thinner.

Fans were surprised and ask him to return

The new appearance of the interpreter of “Iron Man” surprised his fans, who still remember him for the imposing physique of his character in Marvel.

“I want you back, Iron Man”; “He is very old, he needs to rest, it is a lot of pressure”; “He returns as Iron Man, I beg you please”; “Our legends are getting old”; “He will always be remembered as Tony Stark”, were some of the messages left in the post.

