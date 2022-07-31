Other romantic series to see if you liked “A place to dream”, the most watched on Netflix

Lots of love and drama in various streaming series. (Netflix, HBOMax)

Love stories will always have a large audience to catch. These productions in one way or another give people hope that love exists and why not, that it can be found when you least expect it. Therefore, romantic drama is a subgenre that cinema and streaming platforms streaming they do not leave aside. Sure, example is A place to dreamstory that has the subscribers of Netflix glued to the screen, positioned as number 1 this week, surpassing 100 million hours of reproduction. So if you liked it, we bring you other titles that you should know.

A place to dream

“A place to dream 4”: the love story between Mel and Jack is crossed by the arrival of the baby. (Netflix)

Currently with four seasons, A place to dream is a romantic drama that is based on the novels of Virgin River of Robyn Carr. The first had its premiere in 2019 and the fourth on July 20 of this year.

This story centers on a nurse named Melinda “Mel” Monroe, and it began when she answered an ad to work as a nurse in a remote Northern California town, Virgin River, thinking it would be the perfect place to start over and Leave your painful memories behind. However, there she discovered that life is not as simple as she expected, in addition to the fact that she found love in the least imagined way.

love life

Anna Kendrick stars in this romantic comedy that follows a young New Yorker as she searches for the perfect match for her. (BBC)

The series centers on the love life of a girl named Darby Carter (played by Anna Kendrick), from the first love to the last. The young woman, who is the director of a theater company, will embark on a journey towards the search for true love.

love life is created and directed by Sam Boyd and you can see it in HBOMax.

Could it be that it is love?

“Could it be love?” is a 2020 Turkish romantic comedy, starring Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin. (HBOMax)

“Eda plans to finish her studies as an architect abroad when Serkan Bolat, a young businessman (one of Istanbul’s most eligible bachelors), stands in her way when he decides to cut off her funding for international studies. Bolat then offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were his fiancée, she will pay for her studies again. Although she Eda is convinced that she hates him deeply, as the days go by, her relationship begins to change.

Could it be that it is love? is a 2020 Turkish romantic comedy, starring Hande Ercel Y Kerem Bursin, that is taking all the attention hbomax, as one of the most viewed.

The time I give you

Ending her relationship with Nico, Lina needs to put the memories aside to focus on herself. (Netflix)

Spanish romantic drama that tells of overcoming a breakup, in which a girl tries to forget a past love. Her name is Lina and she is starting over, so she moves house, looks for a new job and tries other experiences.

Available in Netflix.

Outlander

After miraculously making it to the shores of Georgia, Jamie and Claire head to North Carolina where Jamie has a relative MacKenzie. (starzplay)



Outlander tells that, after serving as a nurse in the British Army in World War II, Claire Randall enjoys a second honeymoon in Scotland with her husband, but suddenly life moves her to 1743, where her freedom and her freedom are threatened. life. However, in that other time she finds love again. A very intense one that she never imagined.

Outlander is a sci-fi romantic drama made up of six seasons and you can watch it on Netflix, Star Plus and Starzplay.

Bridgerton

In the second season, the story focuses on Viscount Anthony and his search for a wife. (Netflix)



Romantic period drama that began in 2020 and follows eight siblings from the powerful Bridgerton family as they try to find love and happiness in London’s high society.

Bridgerton It has won more than 5 Emmy awards in various categories and was well received by the public and critics in general. This series has two seasons so far that you can see in Netflix.

