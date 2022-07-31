Obituary of Pedro Torres | The Voice of Almeria

Los Gallardos gave a Christian farewell, on Sunday afternoon, to an exemplary worker, Pedro Torres Segura, 61, belonging to one of the most popular and powerful families in town with branches in Mojácar and Barcelona. His professional life was spent at the Camping in the gallardera neighborhood of La Perulaca. Torres leaves two children, Mari Luz and Francisco and his wife Luz Divina de Tabernas.

The deceased is the son of Pedro Torres Galera “Picante”, a former employee of the El Moresco hotel in Mojácar, who shared a job with his nephew Antonio Torres Piñero of the Ana de Los Gallardos Supermarket and with my brother Andrés who was a receptionist in the beginning at said hotel where I managed to interview Jack Nicholson. The mother of Pedro, whom we said goodbye to on Sunday, is Juana Segura, a native of Mojácar, cousin of the long-awaited brothers Juan and Antonio Segura Carmona who marked an era in Los Gallardos, Antonio being one of the historic goalkeepers of the Gallardero soccer team. A very dear marriage that had eight children. Isabel, my neighbor married to Ramón Carrión; Juana, wife of Miguel Requena de Alfaix; José who lives in Mataró; the youngest Diego, married to María África and Paco, married to Rafi. And the three who died prematurely, Ana and Juan “el pajarillo”, a winger of the team and that this journalist as an insider threw balls into the hole knowing that his speed was unstoppable for the opponents. Juan left because of a heart attack and now a devastating cancer has taken our beloved Pedro.

For several seasons he was the center forward of Los Gallardos, forming an attacking hat-trick with Francisco Martínez de Alfaix and former Gallardero councilor and Pedro Cano de Bédar on the left wing. At that time, the coach was Sebastián González “Lanero”, a myth of the team that defined him as “a mix between Grosso and Santillana who put so much effort that he even wanted to take the sideline”. Pedro left football and has always remained linked to the board chaired by his brother Paco or as a simple fan. Not a single Los Gallardos game has been lost, be it youth or senior teams. “One of the most fanatic of his town’s team, we bid him farewell with the shirts of his great passions, his two teams, Los Gallardos and Real Madrid,” his brother Francisco, president and alma mater of football, explained to me on Sunday morning. in the locality. So many names that for readers outside the region of Vera it will seem long. Undoubtedly, it is a document for the memory and the new generations that face research challenges.

The genesis of “Picantes” comes from the 40s when uncle Juan Torres, the genuine spicy, reminds me of Antonio Ruiz Ramírez, 64 years old, “Antoñico de Carmen Ros”. The grandfather of the deceased, was the sharecropper of the landowner and town doctor for decades, Bartolo Castaño, in Huerta Nueva where he began to acquire a good number of cattle, duplicating efforts to help his family. The heirs of Bartolo Castaño donated the land for the current soccer field. That is why it is called “Campo Castaño Junior”, a name in homage to Francisco Castaño, an American, grandson of the aforementioned doctor. Los Gallardos CF is one of the historic teams in the province, created around 1932, the Republican period, when the field was located in the vicinity of “los sifones” owned by uncle Miguel Sánchez and the path that leads to the farm of ” the chicharrotes”.