Nicolas Cage: the eccentric purchases in which he spent his fortune – People – Culture

Nicolas Cage is, without a doubt, one of the most recognized actors in the Hollywood industry. His performances in ‘The Legend of the Lost Treasure’ (2004), ‘Contracara’ (1997) and ‘Goodbye Las Vegas’ (1995) have been applauded by critics for decades.

Nevertheless, the scandals in which he has been involved have also given much to talk about. His eccentric purchases, lawsuits against his administrator and the foreclosure of several of his properties have not left him in a good financial position, even, years ago, it was said that the man was about to declare bankruptcy.

But how Nicolas Cage went from being one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood, according to a ranking made by ‘Forbes’ in 2012, to being one of the most wasteful men in the world. We tell him where his fortune has gone.

houses by the lot

Nicolas Cage earned more than 150 million dollars (about 655 billion Colombian pesos) acting between 1996 and 2011 with feature films such as ‘Gone in Sixty Seconds’ (USD 20 million), ‘National Treasure’ (USD 20 million), ‘Snake Eyes’ ($ million) and ‘Windtalkers’ ($20 million). But all that money was invested in properties, islands, wild animals and even dinosaur skulls.



According to the ‘CNBC’ media, Cage once owned 15 residences, inside and outside the United States. The best known are a $25 million beachfront home in California, a $15.7 million rural property in Rhode Island, and an $8.5 million Las Vegas home.

A total of 49.2 million dollars, equivalent to about 214 billion Colombian pesos.

In addition, in 2006 it became known that the actor had acquired a famous haunted house, located in New Orleans, for 3.45 million dollars (about 15 billion Colombian pesos). According to legend, this house belonged to Madame LaLaurie, a murderer who later inspired one of the characters in the famous series ‘American Horror Story’.

Not satisfied with that, years later, Cage traveled to the old continent and bought two castles: one in Bath, England, which had a cost of $10 million dollars -plus the cost of remodeling- and another in Etzelwang, Germany, with a value of $2.3 million.

This might look like just another castle – much the same as you would see on any day – but what if I told you it used to be owned by Nicolas Cage? pic.twitter.com/tixSgwCFFx — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) February 3, 2021

“My uncle was very generous. He visited him during the summers, and those summers, he wanted to be him. He wanted to have the mansions. That was driving me, “he assured for the aforementioned medium.

The beginning of the eccentricities

Like a treasure hunter, Cage acquired several dinosaur skulls, valued at more than 300,000 million dollars (one billion Colombian pesos), and as if this were not strange enough, it also had several pygmy heads, according to the ‘FinanceBuzz’ portal.

For 2006, the artist became the creditor of a private island in the Bahamas called ‘Leaf Cay’. It is situated in the Exume island chain and remains completely undeveloped. In its extension it has three virgin beaches, protected access to deep waters to anchor yachts and a small area converted into a private marina.

The property is also approved for five cabins and support buildings and is for sale for $7.5 million.

Continuing with the eccentricities, Cage acquired a pet octopus which, according to various US media reports, he used to rehearse some of his scenes and thus have a better acting performance.

Cars and more cars



Throughout his career, the actor has managed to accumulate a large number of vehicles, including an Aston Martin DB5, a Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Coupe, a Bugatti T101, a Corvette Stingray Z51, a Ferrari Enzo, a Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spyder, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, among many others.

According to ‘GQ Spain’ in June 2004, the man owned up to 30 motorcycles and 50 cars. Some of them still remain in his estate, while others have been involved in foreclosures.

Currently, Cage has already paid off all his debts thanks to various projects in which he has participated.

