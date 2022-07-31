Movies that will help you understand what an economic crisis is

Economic news has been the trend this year, due to the impact that the health crisis has had on the finances of many countries, affecting our pockets in the same way.

Topics such as inflation, recession or economic crisis appear almost daily at the top of social media trends, showing people’s interest in understanding what is happening with our economy.

To make understanding this topic more fun and thus improve our personal finances in the face of rising prices, Hollywood has taken care of giving us many films about the world of finance, so good that some have won a couple of Oscars.

We present you a list of movies that will help open your mind and have that million dollar idea.

The Big Bet

A film full of financial drama in which Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt participate, who are responsible for explaining with great style, through their characters, a success story that originated as a result of the economic crisis in 2008. Don’t know what to do in a crisis? This movie is for you.

money ball

Directed by Bennett Miller and starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, this film is based on the true story of Billy Beane, general manager of the Oakland Athletics team. Billy is tasked with performing miracles with the little budget he has to buy players, so he decides to apply drastic changes in the team’s financial strategies, which will lead him to meet his goals.

The wolf of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese shows us how Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) made a lot of money, women and drugs through fraud. A fun way to learn about the money business, but one that leaves us with a great lesson about power and excess.

Margin Call

The 24 hours prior to the economic collapse of 2008 are the fuel to reveal the importance that the human factor played in said crisis. Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Irons, Demi Moore, Zachary Quinto, Stanley Tucci, Paul Bettany, Penn Badgley, Mary McDonnell and Simon Baker lead the cast. If you don’t want to make the same mistakes, you have to watch it.

wall street

The eighties classic that made Michael Douglas not only win the Oscar for Best Actor, but also develop one of the darkest and most magnetic roles in fiction: Gordon Gekko, who recruits Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen), a young broker who tries to open up walk on Wall Street and discover how dirty and complicated the business is. If you need inspiration this movie is for you.