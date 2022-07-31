Monkeypox: New York declares public health emergency

Digital Millennium

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adamsand New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, declared a public health emergency today due to the monkeypox outbreak.

“Today we declare monkeypox a public health emergency in New York City. In recent weeks, we have moved as quickly as possible to expand the reach and access to vaccines and treatments to keep people safe.

“This outbreak must be addressed with urgency, action and resources, both nationally and globally, and this declaration of a public health emergency reflects the gravity of the moment,” they said in a statement.

They detailed that the declaration will allow the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issue emergency commissioner orders under the New York Health Code and amend provisions to provide measures to help slow the spread.

“We’re also working with partners at all levels of government to get as many additional doses as possible, as quickly as possible, so we can protect New Yorkers during this growing outbreak,” they added.

New York is currently the epicenter of the outbreak and it is estimated that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk of exposure to the disease.

