Mohamed VI urges Algeria to “find a way out” of the crisis with Morocco

Human Rights Watch reveals the “manual of repressive tactics” that Morocco uses against dissidents Newspaper library: 2021 speech Mohamed VI: “Morocco is committed to stability and security in the Euro-Mediterranean zone”

Mohamed VI has not had his annual mass bath for the third consecutive year. The celebrations of throne party, with which he commemorates his rise as monarch every year after the death of his father Hasan II on July 30, 1999, have been suspended again in Morocco due to the pandemic. Thus, since the ‘beia’ ceremony was canceled in 2020, in which the country’s notables renew their oath of fidelity to the Alau crown, the colorful parades and ceremonies have been reduced to austere speech that the king offers his subjects.

From the royal palace, flanked once again by his heir, the future Hassan III, and his brother, Prince Rachid, Mohamed VI read a speech this Saturday that reviewed the most pressing issues of current Moroccan times and its foreign relations. After devoting words, in a hoarse voice, to promoting the reform of the Family Code, the evolution of Covid, the generalization of medical coverage and the economy, the sovereign focused on the relations with neighboring Algeriavery deteriorated since the rupture of relations last summer.

Thus, he has assured that he has the “firm will to find a way out of the current situation and promote rapprochement, communication and understanding between the two peoples.” He also stated that Morocco aspires “to work with the Algerian Presidency” so that Rabat and Algiers collaborate “to establish normal relations between two brother peoples, united by history, human ties and a common destiny”.

Mohamed VI celebrates 23 years of reign after turbulent months in its diplomatic relations and the deterioration of its foreign image, with a 2021 marked by the scuffle with Spain and Germany, only settled in 2022. At the height of the conflict with Madrid, Morocco came to use the ‘demographic bomb’ to send 10,000 migrants to Ceuta, including minors, which drew condemnation from the European Union. Despite being the monarch’s first address already under the “new stage” in relations between Spain and Morocco, Mohamed VI he has not dedicated words to Spain. Both countries overcame their bilateral crisis last March, settled with Pedro Sánchez’s recognition of the Moroccan initiative for the Western Sahara to become autonomous.

But the crisis that is still very much alive is the one that was also triggered last summer with the rupture of relations declared by Algeria, which also suspended the supply of gas through the pipeline that crossed Morocco to Spain. The background has as its protagonist the conflict in Western Sahara, resumed in November 2020 after the breakdown of the ceasefire. And it is here where the king has deepened, alluding to the “fraternity” between both neighbors as he already did in his speech last year.

After the appeasement between Rabat and Madrid, Algiers called his ambassador in the Spanish capital for consultations and suspended the friendship treaty, decisions that at the same time further inflamed his political confrontation with the Alau kingdom.

Precisely yesterday the Algerian government undid the gesture of the ABEF bank employers’ association, which on Thursday had announced the lifting of restrictions on transactions in foreign tradealleging that commercial relations with Spain “are the exclusive prerogatives of the State”, according to the official agency Aps.

No mention of the migration crisis

Mohamed VI’s speech contained another important ellipsis, as it comes just a month after the tragic events in Melilla, in which some 1,500 migrants tried to flank the fence to cross into Spain with the result that between 23 and 27 of them – according to various sources – lost their lives due to complaints from the UN, the African Union and NGOs that the security forces did “excessive use of force”. Rabat used it to blame Algeria for exercising “deliberate laxity” in controlling its borders. Although the land separation line between the two countries has been officially closed for decades.

However, criticism also rained down inside: The local NGO Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) denounced in a severe report the “unprecedented repression of the Moroccan authorities with the complicity of their Spanish counterparts” against migrants.

The Alaou monarch did mention the borders with Algeria to underline that the demarcations “that separate the Moroccan people from the brother Algerian people will never be barriers that prevent their interaction and understanding” and has urged his subjects to keep the “neighbourly spirit” with the citizens of the oil state.

Siege of civil liberties

In recent years there have been several complaints that warn about the climate of repression of public liberties and civil rights in Morocco. Although the reign of Mohamed VI began with the hope of a path of political opening, the riots in the Rif between 2016 and 2017 encircled dissident voices, with severe sentences exemplifying the leaders of the northern protest movement.

The television appearance of Mohamed VI is still produced with the echo of the denunciations of the organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) for the defense of Human Rights, which on Thursday published a report denouncing the existence of a “repressive strategy” to silence activists, journalists and citizens critical of the Moroccan regime through an “ecosystem” of practices that include convictions for criminal offenses that have nothing to do with freedom of expression.

“Since King Mohammed VI came to the throne of Morocco in 1999, Human Rights Watch has documented dozens of convictions of journalists and activists for charges related to freedom of expression, in violation of their right to it,” the NGO points out with headquarters in New York. “These trials continue. In parallel, the authorities have perfected a different approach for the most prominent critics, prosecuting them for crimes unrelated to expression, such as money laundering, espionage, rape, sexual assault, and even human trafficking. people,” he adds.

The king has ignored the criticism in his speech but the Moroccan government responded to them, which described the HRW investigation on Friday as “unreal” and “biased”. Through the mouth of the Executive spokesman, Mustafa Baitas, pointed out that “the tendentious allegations contained in the document published by HRW will not dissuade Morocco from continuing to build the rule of law and institutions and the defense of rights and freedoms,” according to Europa Press. Baitas added that HRW “undermines the symbols of the kingdom.”

HRW’s is not the only report that in recent days draws attention to the climate of repression against freedom of information and expression that has been experienced in Morocco in recent years. An investigation of Judicial Observatory of the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), which monitored the trial of independent journalist Omar Radi, concludes that there were “serious violations of international fair trial standards” and that from the beginning, Radi’s “presumption of innocence was compromised.” The trial concluded on July 19, 2021, with a sentence of six years in prison, confirmed on appeal on March 3, 2022. The study of the Radi case, released on Friday, reveals that he was also subjected to “arbitrary detention” for the year prior to his trial.

“This case is situated in a context in Morocco of a regular pattern of use of a wide variety of laws, including crimes related to sex, to tarnish the reputation of journalists and dissidents,” says the CFJ. The foundation is chaired by the prestigious human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, actor George Clooney.

As is customary, prior to the traditional address, Mohamed VI pardoned and reduced sentences to a total of 1,769 prisoners. As reported by the Ministry of Justice through the official Map agency, among those who benefit from the royal clemency measures there are convicts who are sick, elderly, pregnant women or have minors in their care. Of them, only 74 have been completely pardoned, the rest have their sentences reduced, reports Efe. Two inmates have seen their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment and another eight change their life sentences for a certain time behind bars.

Reporters Without Borders urged the sovereign to also release three journalists, including the aforementioned Omar Radi, who are imprisoned for their “independent and critical” work. Morocco is located in 2022 in the 135th place in the ranking of 180 countries prepared each year by this NGO to assess the state of freedom of information in the world.