Minecraft players create stunning environments in the game and are known for their creative and imaginative worlds that are so immersive that they seem to have been created for completely different games. Minecraft systems allow for extensive construction of a variety of landscapes and an immense amount of customization allowing players to really channel their inner architects and artists.

Minecraft player shows a beautiful villa in the sky

The reddit user jofcroxford posted a screenshot of a beautiful sky village they have created in their survival world showing a set of floating islands connected by bridges with little huts and beautiful trees. Now creative Minecraft players sharing clever designs is nothing new, but the town of jofcroxford especially shines because its impressive world floats high above the rest of the world and features a quaint design that seems straight out of a dream.

Of course, the first question that arises upon seeing this is how the player is supposed to get there, since the sky town floats high above the ground. Comments on the Reddit post reveal that the only real way to get to the sky village is to use the Elytras gear. Every day the internet is filled with more posts showing amazing environments and constructions in Minecraftand as long as the game stays true to what it is, that will continue into the future.