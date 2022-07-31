Michelle Arellano, the girl who will go to college

With an IQ of 158, Arellano will begin studying medicine to later become a cardiovascular surgeon.

Michelle Arellano Guillén, a 9-year-old girl from Chiapas, Mexico, is preparing to enter university in August to study Medicine. The girl, considered a “genius”, has an intelligence quotient (IQ, for its acronym in English) of 158.

According to the Center for Attention to Talent (CEDAT), an organization focused on the care and follow-up of gifted children, Michelle is part of the estimated million gifted children in Mexico.

“I want to be like my mom and like my dad because I want to save lives,” said Michelle, who assists her parents, both surgeons, in the operating room.

His mother, Karina Guillén, indicated in an interview with CNN that her daughter passes material to them in the operating room under her supervision and that of an assistant.

Michelle speaks four languages ​​(English, French, German and Italian). When she was one and a half years old she learned English because she listened to her father, who also speaks several languages. At the age of four she already knew how to read and write.

“I want to collaborate to find a cure for cancer”

Michelle Arellano indicated that in the future she would like to collaborate to find a cure for cancer and autism.

“I know a person and I have seen several who have autism and it makes me sad that they cannot express themselves. So I want to find a cure for it and a program to understand us”, the girl specified for CNN.

Furthermore, Arellano would also like to study marine biology and acting. He commented that one of the personalities he admires is the American actor Adam Sandler.

His mother said that he loves sports and at his young age he has won 180 medals in swimming competitions, a discipline he learned as a child and in which he began to compete when he was 4 years old.

When she’s not studying, Michelle plays other sports like basketball, taekwondo, and roller skating.

Search for appropriate educational institutions

Seeing that her daughter was gifted, Karina Guillén searched throughout Chiapas for appropriate schools for her education, however, she was rejected by five institutions because she did not meet the established age to take a higher degree.

“The first thing I did was try to help and support because I felt that I was going against the current of an educational system that does not allow them to advance at their own pace,” Guillén said.

According to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL), Chiapas is one of the Mexican states with the greatest educational gap.

In this sense, Arellano had to take physics, biology, chemistry and algebra classes virtually with private teachers from other states.

“Most of them do not take them in person because there is no teacher who is prepared (in Chiapas) to teach this type of children who have a special learning (…) not just any teacher can teach them, but it has to be a teacher who knows the subject and is specialized in them”, explained Guillén.

Before the online classes, Michelle attended school with other children but got bored, because she already knew the topics they taught or understood the first time they explained.

After her parents request an acceleration of grades and after taking the exams to accredit middle and high school, Michelle prepares to decide the university where she will study medicine.

Because emotional maturity is also evaluated to determine if the child is ready to start a more advanced academic life, Michelle’s parents have taken her to therapists and psychologists to “guide her in the best way”.

