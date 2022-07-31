Mexican girl discovers asteroid; NASA recognizes her- Uno TV

Mexican girl discovers asteroid. Photo: AFP

Ashley Martinez Ocampo11 years old and originally from the state of Morelos, became the first mexican girl of history in discovering a asteroidunveiled the Minor Planet Center (MPC)of the International Astronomical Union.

For his discovery, Ashley Martinezwho has already been part of other search campaigns, received a diploma from the program International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) and NASA for their discovery, reported in a statement the Urania Astronomical Society (SAU).

East astronomical discovery is part of the program IASCin which students, amateurs and members of astronomical clubs from around the world collaborate.

How did you discover the asteroid?

The minor received during March 2021, hundreds of digital photographs taken by the double Pan-Starrs panoramic survey telescopewhich is located in Hawaii and analyzed each image on his computer with the help of software.

see more 🇲🇽 Ashley Martínez Ocampo, is a Mexican high school student who recently discovered an asteroid. For now its orbit, size and weight will be studied, plus the little one will have the right to name it ☄️✨ pic.twitter.com/nD7elBYtc6 — Kevin Morán (@_moraaan) July 30, 2022

the astronomer Cassidy Daviscoordinator of the IASChighlighted that Ashley Martinez made “original observations” during the campaign.

What did he say Ashley Martinez after finding an asteroid?

Ashley Martinez acknowledged that it took time to find the asteroid because she had to analyze several images carefully and because there were occasional software glitches that confused her, but once she identified the asteroid she was very proud.

“The identification of new asteroids is very important because what happens if one of them collides with the Earth? That is why it is relevant that experts and young people interested in astronomy who have the opportunity to discover them, do so”. Ashley Martinez

The location where he found the celestial body, now identified as 2021 FD26, is in the main asteroid belt. For her discovery, Ashley will have the honor of naming it after her, but she will have to wait a while.

The asteroid detections are kept in the database MPC as long as necessary until a sufficient number of locations have been obtained to fully confirm the orbit, a process that can take up to 10 years.

It will be until that moment when the asteroid in question may bear the name of “Ashley” and is waiting for confirmation of the discovery of another five asteroids. For now, he just finished elementary school in Jojutla, Morelosand was selected to participate in the Olympiad of Knowledge in her state.