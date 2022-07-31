Meet the simple restaurant that Brad Pitt frequented with Jennifer Aniston in 2000

Pitt and Aniston were the dream couple of Hollywood, their marriage lasted five years and they captured the attention of the press during that five years, however, Angelina Jolie came to stay and Jennifer became a thing of the past.

Brad Pitt Y Jennifer Aniston are still remembered as one of the most attractive couples on the public scene. In 1998 the representatives of each of the actors arranged a date for both and the truth is that they hit the mark as matchmakers because in 2000, the couple got married.

This is one of the dishes served by Marix Tex Mex.

One of the places most frequented by the couple, although you could think of luxurious fashion venues, is one that still exists today, and it is located in California, specifically in 1108 N Flores St, West Hollywood.

The Marix Tex-Mex is a restaurant specialized in the variation of Mexican food that centers its roots on the combination of Mexican and Texan food, becoming by itself a type of food that combines the best of both worlds.

This is a simple place, with a catering service that also loves drinks, especially margaritas and their dishes coincide with the favorite food of Brad Pittthe food with a lot of flavor but especially spicy.

Bard Pitt used to eat at this venue, one that catered to his love of spicy food.

They attended this place Brad Pittyou Jennifer Aniston accompanied many times by the wife of the famous singer Sting, Trudie Styler, and of Courtney Cox-Arquettethe interpreter of Monica in the serial friendsalso starring Aniston.