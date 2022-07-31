Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE today (1-1) | 07/31/2022

11:50 6 minutes ago

90´

The game ends with a tie at one goal.

11:40 15 minutes ago

81´

Dangerous United shot looking for the advantage.

11:38 18 minutes ago

78´

United are looking to break the tie.

11:26 30 minutes ago

66´

Rayo’s foul outside the area and United have a free kick.

11:23 32 minutes ago

63´

Another approach of the visitors who took confidence after the goal.

11:17 38 minutes ago

57´

Gooooooool from Rayo Vallecano! A rebound from the goalkeeper is used by the visitors and tied the game.

11:11 44 ​​minutes ago

51´

Rayo crossbar after a great shot by Falcao.

11:07 an hour ago

47´

Manchester United goal! Amad takes advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and scores the first.

11:04 an hour ago

46´

Start the second half.

10:46 an hour ago

Four. Five

The first half ends with a scoreless draw.

10:43 an hour ago

43´

Chong makes a bad shot inside the area.

10:37 an hour ago

37´

United plays in Rayo’s area but fails to score.

10:31 an hour ago

29´

Eriksen’s great shot that goes through the side of the goal.

10:21 2 hours ago

twenty

Falcao stays close to opening the scoring.

10:15 2 hours ago

14´

Chong shoots powerfully but the goalkeeper keeps the ball.

10:12 2 hours ago

eleven

Ronaldo enters the area from the left and shoots but the ball goes over the goal.

10:10 2 hours ago

Center to the right of United that ends in a corner kick.

10:07 2 hours ago

Manchester United was trying on the right but the players collide and give up the ball.

10:01 2 hours ago

Start the game.

9:50 2 hours ago

Starting XI Rayo Vallecano

9:45 2 hours ago

Starting XI Manchester United

9:40 2 hours ago

old acquaintances

Rayo Vallecano have former United players Radamel Falcao and Bebe in their squad. Falcao scored four times during his loan in the 2014-15 season, while Bebe was Red between 2010 and 2014, playing seven games and scoring twice.

9:35 2 hours ago

Arrival of Manchester United

9:30 a.m. 2 hours ago

New Lightning Reinforcement

Lejeune is presented as a new Rayo Vallecano reinforcement, the Frenchman arrives on loan from Deportivo Alavés, the center-back has extensive experience with various clubs, knowing the Premier League.

9:25 3 hours ago

Reinforcements make presence

New signings Lisandro Martínez and Christian Eriksen are in attendance, securing a start for the defender and a first start for the Dane, after he came on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

9:20 3 hours ago

Ronaldo returns to starting XI

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves as a starter after a few tense weeks where the player did not report to the team and rumors of his departure increased, United’s 7 will see action against Rayo a week before the start of the Premier League.

9:15 3 hours ago

we continue

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano game, today United closes the preseason and will begin its path to the Premier League, Rayo Vallecano still has one more week before the start of LaLiga, but facing these rivals makes him right.

9:10 3 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano live

9:05 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano Online and live

9:00 3 hours ago

Rayo Vallecano seeks prominence

Radamel Falcaothe Colombian arrived last season and although the injuries did not allow him to give a better performance, for this tournament the team will need him in his best form since he knows the situation of the team and its aspirations, so he will be a very dangerous player within the area.

8:55 3 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester United player

8:50 3 hours ago

Latest lineup of Rayo Vallecano

López, Mario H, Suárez, Catena, Isi, Nteka, Salvi, Balliu, Criss, Óscar, Muñoz.

8:45 3 hours ago

Manchester United latest lineup

De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Van de Beek, Fred, Fernandez, Sancho, Martial, Rashford.

8:40 3 hours ago

Background

8:35 3 hours ago

Arbitration quatrain

To be confirmed.

8:30 3 hours ago

Rayo Vallecano to avoid relegation

8:25 4 hours ago

Manchester United remains uncertain

8:20 4 hours ago

pre-season closing

8:15 4 hours ago

Welcome

