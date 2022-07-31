Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE today (1-1) | 07/31/2022

The game ends with a tie at one goal.

Dangerous United shot looking for the advantage.

United are looking to break the tie.

Rayo’s foul outside the area and United have a free kick.

Another approach of the visitors who took confidence after the goal.

Gooooooool from Rayo Vallecano! A rebound from the goalkeeper is used by the visitors and tied the game.

Rayo crossbar after a great shot by Falcao.

Manchester United goal! Amad takes advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and scores the first.

Start the second half.

The first half ends with a scoreless draw.

Chong makes a bad shot inside the area.

United plays in Rayo’s area but fails to score.

Eriksen’s great shot that goes through the side of the goal.

Falcao stays close to opening the scoring.

Chong shoots powerfully but the goalkeeper keeps the ball.

Ronaldo enters the area from the left and shoots but the ball goes over the goal.

Center to the right of United that ends in a corner kick.

Manchester United was trying on the right but the players collide and give up the ball.

Start the game.

Rayo Vallecano have former United players Radamel Falcao and Bebe in their squad. Falcao scored four times during his loan in the 2014-15 season, while Bebe was Red between 2010 and 2014, playing seven games and scoring twice.

Lejeune is presented as a new Rayo Vallecano reinforcement, the Frenchman arrives on loan from Deportivo Alavés, the center-back has extensive experience with various clubs, knowing the Premier League.

New signings Lisandro Martínez and Christian Eriksen are in attendance, securing a start for the defender and a first start for the Dane, after he came on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves as a starter after a few tense weeks where the player did not report to the team and rumors of his departure increased, United’s 7 will see action against Rayo a week before the start of the Premier League.

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano game, today United closes the preseason and will begin its path to the Premier League, Rayo Vallecano still has one more week before the start of LaLiga, but facing these rivals makes him right.

Radamel Falcaothe Colombian arrived last season and although the injuries did not allow him to give a better performance, for this tournament the team will need him in his best form since he knows the situation of the team and its aspirations, so he will be a very dangerous player within the area.

López, Mario H, Suárez, Catena, Isi, Nteka, Salvi, Balliu, Criss, Óscar, Muñoz.

De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Van de Beek, Fred, Fernandez, Sancho, Martial, Rashford.