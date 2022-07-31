Lots of popcorn cinema | Burgos Daily News

In August, it’s time for the beach, but also for movies and popcorn on Movistar Plus+, with Tom Holland in adventure mode, the adaptation of one of the funniest Spanish comedies, the return of the zombies from Resident Evil and a musical hit for the whole the family.

UNCHARTED

Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas star in the film version of the video game saga Unchartedwith many adventures and secret treasures to enjoy in a big way.

The film follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who believes he has found the location of the mythical and legendary city of El Dorado. Nathan, his inseparable friend Victor Sullivan and a journalist will go in search of the lost city, an unprecedented expedition in which the three explorers will do everything possible to seize the treasure before it falls into the wrong hands.

SINGS! two

Good music, action (including evil gangsters) and comedy in this sequel to the cute and funny animated film!Sings!. Now the ever-optimistic koala Buster and his company have made the New Moon theater the hot spot, but Buster wants more: to open a groundbreaking show at the Crystal Tower in glamorous Redshore City.

CAMERA CAFE, THE MOVIE

Ernesto Sevilla’s first feature film as a director is a hilarious comedy that navigates between the grotesque Berlanguiano and the most typically Spanish manners thanks to one of the most memorable casts in television fiction: that of CAmerica Cafe. The cast meets again to face one of the company’s great crises: the appointment of Quesada (Arturo Valls) as director. The choral cast is maintained, but the focus is on the character of Valls, a brother-in-law, a tacky and pathetic sales manager who risks closing his company in a sales competition with the Portuguese delegation, led by Victoria de la Vega (Ana Milan).

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACON CITY

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City focuses its argument on the first two video games of the franchise. The film opens in 1998, with Raccoon City, the former headquarters of Umbrella Corporation, the world’s largest pharmaceutical company, turned into a ghost town: Umbrella is moving to a new location and only the bare minimum of staff remains. It is at this moment that Claire Redfield returns to Raccoon City in search of her brother Chris.

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

With this film, nominated for best international film at the 2022 Oscars, Joachim Trier closes his Oslo trilogy. the worst person in the world discover the character of Julie, a young Norwegian who has to decide who to be when the path of the established ends and it is time to make decisions.

The film deals with different perspectives of his life, turning points that come together in search of answers to questions such as what he wants to do or who he wants to love. In doubt and change is the basis of the character of Julie, a generational portrait played by Reinata Reinsve. Is Julie the worst person in the world or just someone trying to find herself? Reinsve’s character manages to make her comings and goings, as well as her missteps and her whims, her greatest virtue.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: RELATED

The danger is reborn in a gloomy farm. franchise restart Paranormal Activities which, this time, follows the story of Margot, a young woman who travels to a remote and eccentric community in search of answers to the strange disappearance of her mother. The film exudes terror on all four sides: it is recorded in documentary format and directed by William Eubank, a great expert in stories with characters on the edge.

DELICIOUS

Eating is an art. This is demonstrated by this historical film, set on the eve of the French Revolution, about the first restaurant in the world to emerge outside the nobility. A complete visual feast starring Grégory Gadebois and Isabelle Carré.

A mix of drama, irony and a touch of romance, the film is set in the deranged France of 1789. Pierre Manceron is a very demanding and passionate chef who works for the Duke of Chamfort. During an event, the cook is cruelly fired and humiliated and ends up retiring to the field. There, he will have to start from scratch with the help of his son and a mysterious woman who wants to learn from him.