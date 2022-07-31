LOL crazy about my best friend / Su Italia 1 the film with Demi Moore and Miley Cyrus

LOL crazy about my best friend, Italy 1 movie directed by Lisa Azuelos

Lol crazy of my bestfriend it goes broadcast on Italia 1 starting at 2.15 pm today, 31 July 2022. It is a 2012 film directed by Lisa Azuelos and remake of Lol The time of love directed by the same author. lasting 97 minutes sees in the cast important actors such as Miley Cyrus, Demi MooreAshley Hinshaw, Douglas Booth, Jay Hernandez, Ashley Greene, Adam Gary Sevani, George Finn, Lina Esco and many more.

The first Italian trailer was released in July 2012 exactly ten years ago to arrive in Italian cinemas on August 17th distributed by MovieMax. Film critics prodded him a lot, but the worldwide box office was interesting, over 18 million dollars. It remains a film suitable for a very young audience who wants to get excited in front of a usual and not extraordinary love story but for this very reason exceptional.

LOL crazy about my best friend, the plot of the movie

We read the plot from Lol crazy of my bestfriend. Lola is left by her boyfriend at the beginning of the school year and despite having her whole life ahead of her at 17 she finds herself having to suffer insults and insults from her ex. Her best friend Kyle comforts her as the two have an extraordinary relationship.

Through a misunderstanding, however, the two argue as the girl had begun to feel something more than a simple friendship. Kyle’s father puts him in detention, for something he didn’t do, breaking his guitar and kidnapping his pc and cellphone.

The only reason to get to Lola, with whom he absolutely wants to make peace, are friends even if not everyone makes themselves available. She will be Lola to understand that she was wrong, to have misunderstood, and she will return to the boy in a situation that could break out a new love.

