LIVE: Chivas vs. Pachuca

Chivas de Guadalajara returns to the field this weekend and will do so as host to face the Tuzos de Pachuca at the Akron Stadiuma match corresponding to Day 6 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022. Rebaño Pasión brings you all the details, schedules and channels to see the live broadcast of this vibrant Mexican soccer duel.

The first team of the Sacred Flock prepares another short week at the facilities of the sports city of Verde Vallewith a view to this commitment against the hidalguenses and in which they will seek to add a much-needed victory at home after the poor results of the start in that condition, in which they have only two points in three appearances at the Gigante de Zapopan.

Ricardo Cadena, technical director of Chivas, will have his limited squad for this match on the sixth date after keeping elements such as: Sergio Flores, Jesús Molina, Jesús Angulo and the discarded striker José Juan Macías in the infirmary, although finally he was able to count on his recent signing: Santiago Ormeño, but unfortunately in the agonizing 2-2 draw in Querétaro.

