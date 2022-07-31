Kylie Jenner managed to overcome her dependence on coffee and replaced it with this drink

The influencer and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed for reasons of diets and aesthetic treatments to lose weight. Her good body is the main stimulus for those who want to follow her, for them she gets rid of some toxins that she does not need so that her body is always healthy.

Despite its exquisite aroma and very good taste, coffee is a drink that, taken in excess, can cause dependency and damage to some organs and parts of the body. Knowing this, the businesswoman Kylie Jenner has decided to leave it and replace it with healthier infusions.

Compensating for the lack of coffee, of which she had declared herself a fanatic, Kylie Jenner You have decided to opt for peach tea or a cold latte with a little oat milk. Although she is aware that it does not surpass coffee in taste, she wants something healthier for her body.

The socialite assures that it was very difficult for her to start the day without a cup of coffee, but that little by little she got used to it, reducing the amount of consumption of this drink until it was reduced to its minimum expression, and then replacing it with flavors that she also likes.

The most curious thing is that the diet that follows Kylie Jenner for their breakfasts, it has nothing to do with coffee, and it does not combine at all with the consumption of this drink. The celebrity takes in the mornings before exercising, a bone broth (it can be chicken or beef) and then a celery smoothie.

But Kylie Jenner She is not one of those who stay for a long time with a single type of food, so these breakfasts can vary and include fruits, cereals or proteins such as eggs. What he does not intend to eat again with his breakfasts, is the tasty coffee.