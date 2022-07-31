Kourtney Kardashian Looks Fabulous in a Trendy Blazer Minidress

the style of kourtney kardashian has dwindled in recent months. The American personality has been given the opportunity to experiment with the sexiest facet of his wardrobe, it was always there, but in his recent appearances next to her husband, Travis Barker, we see her exploring rockstar/chic looks.

The last catch you shared kourtney kardashian in their social networks, gives us faith in this evolution. It is a photo where he shows off his best attitude of boss lady with a blazer minidress, demonstrating that a garment can become Elegantwith a polished silhouette Y sexy. All at the same time.

How to wear a mini blazer dress with heeled sandals in the style of Kourtney Kardashian?

After seeing so many dresses made in the image and likeness of an XL blazer, kourtney kardashian confirm that it is now when the blazers of a more urban and daytime character lengthen its silhouette with the promise of becoming, with the right accessories, the ideal dress for petite women.

american businesswoman has transformed a sack in the most comfortable dress inspirational, adding just a few pieces to accompany it. It is a black and checkered blazer which he masterfully combined with heeled sandals two strips in silver color.

Where have we seen the trend of mini blazer dresses?

Maybe Yves Saint-Laurent be late for the birth denimbut gave women incalculable power wrapped in a blazer. The designer took the more traditional male version of the garment and modified some seams to better fit the female silhouette. The rest is history.

Like all the icons in the world, the tuxedo has also flirted with other versions to remain what it is: eternal. When the temperatures begin to drop, it is necessary to look for alternatives and change the summer dresses for warmer ones, in this case the blazer dresses they become the option for Fall-Winter 2022. victoria beckham revealed a blazer minidress pastel pink and black buttons, combined with some stilettos. While jil sander opted for a model with more structure, with an A drop and tied to some cowboy boots. In the case of the brand go, gave the keys to take a blazer minidress black with sequin details, ideal for summer nights.

victoria beckham

Victoria Beckham, Resort 2022 collection. Victoria Beckham / Gorunway

jil sander

Jil Sander, Autumn-Winter 2022 collection.Jil Sander / Gorunway

go