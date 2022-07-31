Kim Kardashian’s new SKNN line “can’t compete” with Kylie Jenner’s rival beauty brand after “disappointing” launch

Kim Kardashian’s company SKKN lags behind her sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand, a new study has suggested.

It comes following criticism of 41-year-old Kim’s new line of skincare products.

5

When Kim launched her new SKKN By Kim range in June, fans accused her of “copying” her sister Kylie, 24.

Kylie Cosmetics has dominated the celebrity beauty brand industry since it took social media by storm in 2014.

However, it appears Kim’s latest business venture hasn’t come close to her little sister’s success.

According to a new study by beauty experts StyleCraze, SKKN is behind Kylie Cosmetics in a number of ratings.

Not only does SKKN have fewer Instagram followers, lower search volume, and fewer likes per post, it has also suffered from fewer media mentions.

While Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin have a total of 32 million followers on Instagram, Kim’s company has 5.5 million.

Additionally, Kylie averages around 32,000 likes per post, while her older sister gets around 3,500 double taps.

Meanwhile, the brand has received a small fraction of the Instagram hashtags that Kylie’s company has.

With the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan amassing over five million hashtags, the founder of SKKN has just over 125,000 at the end of July.

However, Kim’s line of skin care products is notably newer to the market, having launched a few weeks ago.

Kylie started the trend for celebrity bands after launching her lip kits when she was only 18.

A-Lister including Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and Rihanna are now all in play.

Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics has a sister brand, Kylie Skin, which is also very popular with fans.

MINIMUM REQUIRED ‘

Kim’s new company is based on a line of nine products including face cream, toner, eye cream, cleanser, exfoliator and more.

Fans can purchase the items individually or the complete collection for $ 575.

SKKN is a renamed version of KKW Beauty, a name that reflected Kim’s initials when she was married to Kanye West.

Since Kim has now divorced the rapper, she wanted to rethink her company and give it a new name.

BROKEN THE BANK?

While many fans were thrilled with SKKN’s launch, Kim was slammed for its high prices.

Despite the reaction, the billionaire founder told the New York Times that price tags are a “necessity” to obtain ingredients in products that “wouldn’t really get lost.”

Kim added: “The products I was using that were comparable were much more expensive, not to compare anything.

“I tried to get quality at the best possible price, especially the vitamin C serum”.

Since Kim launched the brand, she has been showing off her makeup-free skin on social media while displaying the effects of her products.

However, international fans of the Hulu star are also unhappy that SKKN only ships to customers in the United States.

Products are only available online, not in physical stores.

5

5