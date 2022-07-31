Kim Kardashian and fiancé Pete Davidson will spend MORE time apart due to film delay amid rumors of her return with Kanye

KIM Kardashian and fiancé Pete Davidson will spend more time apart from each other due to an unexpected delay in the new cartoon film that is shooting in Australia.

Former Saturday Night Live star Pete, 28, has been in Cairns since last month to work on the new Wizards movie, which was due to finish on August 3.

But filming was suspended after a crew member fell ill with Covid and will now not be finished until August 11.

It means the actor will have to wait to reunite with Kim amid rumors that a reconciliation with ex-husband Kanye West may be in the cards.

A source exclusively told The Sun: “Wizards filming was delayed by a crew member who contracted Covid.

“Pete is fine, but filming has been delayed for a few days, which means it will take longer before he sees Kim.

“He is very bored and upset that bars and restaurants close by 10pm in Cairns.

“Up until now, extras wore no masks, but now they have to do it when they’re not shooting.”

The Sun reached out to Kim and Pete’s reps for comment.

As revealed exclusively by The Sun, Kim, 41, traveled to Australia earlier this month to spend time with her boyfriend.

The reality superstar flew his private jet to be with Pete in North Queensland before leaving on July 19.

The couple were not spotted around and an insider revealed to The Sun at the time: “He said he intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he is in, and not do much else!

“She said to the team with her: ‘Don’t expect to see me much for a couple of days!'”

PETE TAKES IT EASY

While production has been discontinued, the funny man is believed to have moved to a Great Barrier Reef resort called Lizard Island.

He is thought to have spent time there with Wizards co-star Orlando Bloom.

Our source said: “It is the best place for them, they are in a place where they are less likely to contract Covid.

“If Pete or Orlando catches the virus, they will devastate production, so they need to be protected as much as possible.”

Pete is also rumored to have formed a friendship with British actress and Wizards co-star Naomi Scott and the husband of footballer Jordan Spence, who was on vacation in Australia.

ARE KIM AND KANYE BACK?

Meanwhile, rumors have been circulating among fans that the Hulu star could reconcile with the dad of her four children, Kanye.

The former couple finalized their divorce in March after nearly seven years of marriage.

Although Kim has moved on with Pete, some Kardashian fans still believe she will be back together with the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

They pointed to everything from Kim wearing Kanye’s hat to the star watching the killer’s favorite movie as proof that the former couple was giving their marriage another chance.

However, Kim’s visit to Pete earlier this month seemed to dispel any hints that their relationship was in crisis or that she might get back together with 45-year-old Kanye.

