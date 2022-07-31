Keanu Reeves confesses that he wants to play Batman in the future: “It would be a dream”

After embodying Neo in the saga Matrix or bring to life the ruthless killer of the frantic franchise John WickKeanu Reeves also gives voice to Batman in the DC animated film League of Super Pets that hits theaters on July 29. And it is that, after this first contact with the dark knight, the actor has recognized that he would like to play the character in a real image film.

Stars like Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney or Ben Affleck have been the face of Batman in his jump from cartoons to the big screen, being the one starring Robert Pattinson in The Batman, the last and most recent of his film adaptations. . However, Reeves could have played the caped crusader in Joel Schumacher’s 1995 film ‘Batman Forever’.

“It would be a dream to be Batman”

A role that both he and Ethan Hawke they preferred, at that time, to decline, thus ending up in the hands of Val Kilmer at a time when Warner Bros. was looking for a new actor to play BruceWayne. A decision that still weighs on the protagonist of films like ‘Siberia’ or the funny saga of ‘Bill and Ted’ and, he has made it known in a recent interview with Extra for his YouTube channel in which he assures, it would be “a dream to embody Batman“Although, I don’t think it will happen too soon.

“It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] pattinson is Batman right now and he makes it amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman,” Reeves dropped, showing himself open to embodying Gotham’s protector in the cinema and willing to recover the possibility that was offered to him at the time.

And while this opportunity to be the dark knight on the big screen may or may not come to him, the actor has several projects on his agenda, the first and most anticipated by fans of the actor being the fourth installment of John Wick, which There is no scheduled theatrical release date yet.

Another of Reeves’ big bets is the adaptation of the comic created and starring himself alongside Matt Kindt and illustrated by Ron Garney, BRZRKR, which will make the leap from cartoons to celluloid at the hands of Netflix, but, for At the moment, there is no release date on the platform either.

(With information from Europe Press)

