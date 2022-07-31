Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, declares all her love on her birthday for her dad: ‘We love you!’

katherine schwarzenegger he wished his father arnold on his 75th birthday with a special post.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 32-year-old mother of two celebrated the Terminator star’s big day with a series of beloved photos.

In the first, the duo ride horses while Arnold jokes around with a peace sign behind his head. This is followed by photos of a young Katherine climbing on her father’s arms in the pool and one of Katherine and her sister Christina smiling as her father holds them up in the air.

In the last image in the gallery, a more recent one, Arnold is shown holding Lyla Maria, the one-year-old daughter of Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt.

“Happy birthday daddy! We love you so much!” Katherine wrote in the title of the post. “You are the best and funniest opa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives! Happy happy!!”

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In February, The 6th Day actor opened up about his growing family.

“Being a grandfather is the easiest”Schwarzenegger said. “They come to the house, you play with Lyla for an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave.”, he joked, clapping his hands in front of the host. Jimmy Kimmel.

Speaking of his son-in-law, the former governor of California I call Pratt42 years old, a “fantastic guy” and “a great son-in-law”. Sharing similar praise for his author daughter, he continued: “I love my daughter. Katherine is so wonderful and I am so proud of her.”