Kate Winslet made her daughter jealous because of a movie

On some occasions, the actors ask their partners not to see some of their movies because of the shocking risque scenes they have filmed with their co-star, in this way they would avoid an uncomfortable situation of jealousy between them. Neverthelessthe story of actress Kate Winslet is much more complicated, since the one who became jealous was her eldest daughter, Mia Honey, upon learning that she had recorded some very explicit scenes with the young Australian actor Liam Hemsworthof whom his daughter is a big fan.



Liam Hemsworth and Kate Winslet

In an interview on ‘The One Show’, the actress started talking about the movie ‘The Dressmaker’ that she had recently filmed with Liam Hemsworth. During the talk, the presenters Nick Grimshaw and Alex Jones were interested in knowing a little more about the dynamics between the two actors, since there is an age difference of 15 years between them, Winslet being the oldest. At one point in the conversation, presenter Alex Jones told him: “Liam is very handsome”, to which she replied with a resounding: “If it is”, while blushing at the confession. Just then, the actress added: “When I told my daughter that I was filming the (risqué) scene that day, she got really angry… I took it as jealousy,” He confessed on the BBC program. Immediately, the ‘Titanic’ actress said: “I felt pretty bad for Liam. He is a sweet boy, but he couldn’t stop laughing”.

In another interview, in this case for the program ‘This Morning’, the actress returned to the subject of her daughter’s jealousy. “Liam is a lovely guy, his looks get talked about a lot and yes he is extremely beautiful physically, but he is also a fabulous man who was really willing to engage with the rest of us. But my daughter, Mia, was extremely jealous, along with all her friends.”



Liam Hemsworth

Kate Winslet also revealed that Chris Hemsworth’s brother is a rather shy young man, unlike her who has had no problem showing a little more skin when playing a character, as we have been able to. see in ‘Titanic’ or in ‘El Lector’. “I have to admit that it was a lovely scene. Poor Liam, he was very nervous with so many takes taking his clothes off non-stop, he took us all day”he remembered.

Also, the actress admitted that she did not know the work of Liam Hemsworth, but it was thanks to her daughter Mia that she was able to discover his interpretation in ‘The Hunger Games’. “I got to know Liam’s name because my daughter told me about his character in The Hunger Games. Otherwise, I would have no idea! And it’s alarming that she’s closer in age to him than I am.… Something he didn’t hesitate to point out the other day, while I was like ‘oh shut up!’said the actress, adding that “When he got to the set, I remember thinking, ‘Does it show that we’re different ages?’ and on screen, it really isn’t. Either I look good or he looks very old”, he said, between laughs.