Justin Bieber in Lucca, fans invade the city: “Camped for days only for him”

Lucca, 31 July 2022 – City invaded by fans of Justin Bieber for days, and many more will arrive today. Average age 23, young and full of enthusiasm, despite the many hours spent under the sun. There are about thirty daring players who wanted to play early to be sure of enjoying the concert of their idol who this evening, at the Summer, will officially open his European tour after illness forced him to stop for a while. Objective: stand under the stage. This is why they have been camping in piazzale Risorgimento, outside Porta San Pietro, right next to the entrance to the air Pit, for days. They come from all over Italy, but also from Spain, France and Holland.

Someone is here “alone” since Fridayothers have just spent their fourth night out. Like Carlotta, 16 years old from the Marche region, together with her friend Maika of 24. They are the first in line. “I haven’t seen Justin for five years – he tells us – this time the front seat is mine. I’ve been following him since I was very young, my mother took me to the first concert, I was 6 years old”. They are super organized, to be the envy of those in the trade: in complete autonomy they bought the bracelets and then numbered them in order of arrival, hoping to be able to enforce it today, when the gates will open from 2 pm. All of them have rented an apartment that they use as a base for their needs, be it a shower or a short nap (young yes, but not naive). The important thing is to always have essential things with you: “Food, water and power bank – they explain – We go away in turn to eat and wash”. In a very civil and respectful way, beyond some usual cunning, those who remain also take the place of those who have known only a few hours.

On the other hand, they are experiences from which, especially at their age, friendships are born. “We are here, all together, we chat and very banal bonds are created – say Serena and Cristian, 23 years old – We, for example, met this way. Just during a Bieber concert years ago and since then, when we can, we go back together. “And we don’t even talk about tiredness. It is there but it doesn’t matter at all and the reason, apart from the freshness of their age (which also wins on the hot these days) is very simple: because for them it’s worth it.

“During the wait you wonder who makes you do it, but then when you are there, under the stage, it all makes sense. We have always done it and as long as we have the strength we will continue to do so – adds Arianna – also because if we don’t do it at 20, when? “. Exactly. And this is exactly what they respond to the many who, passing by car, throw at them judging glances or words.” They tell us that we are crazy, but we don’t care. These are not the things to be ashamed of. “How to blame them. Not only do they do nothing wrong, but nothing that has not already been done by those who were young before them (and that perhaps today they forget). Nothing that will not come. made by future generations.