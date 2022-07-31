Justin Bieber in Lucca: delirium for the ex adolescent prodigy, twenty thousand fans – Shows

Lucca, 31 July 2022 – The star has undoubtedly changed since the days in which he made his debut and was little more than a kid. Justin Bieber performs at the Lucca Summer Festival and it is immediately delirium. Many had camped in Lucca for more than a day to follow the concert. And Justin Bieber did not disappoint this group of supporters, all in their early twenties.

Many of them have followed Justin Bieber since they were very young, many were taken by their parents to the first concert of Bieber when they were only six. Now they are grown up, they go to the concert alone. There remains the passion for an artist who has been able to transform himself, remaining on the crest of the wave.

Twenty thousand spectators for a long-awaited date in the context of the Summer Festival, which has already scored special moments in this musical summer, such as the Blanco concert. A special date, that of Bieber in Lucca, the first of his Justice Tour. The eyes of the world were in short on Tuscany. Impact scenario for the stage. The scream of the twenty thousand was sensational when at 9.30 pm the star took the stage. From the point of view of public order everything went smoothly. The well-established organization allowed everyone to enjoy the show.