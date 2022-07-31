Justin Bieber, guys lined up under the sun: waiting for the concert event at the Lucca Summer Festival

The singer returns to a stage after the facial paresis that hit him in early June and forced him to miss some dates of his tour – by Simone Dinelli /

In line under a scorching sun, some from dawn and some from night, some even from the previous day: it’s Justin Bieber’s people, waiting for the gates to open to look for a front row seat. Sunday is the great night of the Canadian artist, on his return to the stage after the dramatic announcement – at the beginning of June – of the illness that had forced him to temporarily interrupt his “Justice World Tour”. That after about a month and a half he leaves from Lucca, the only Italian stop on his world tour. The concert, at which about 20 thousand spectators are expected, closes the 2022 edition of the Lucca Summer Festival: 15 shows, 12 of which in Piazza Napoleone and 3 – including that of Bieber – under the ramparts of the Walls, in the area of former Balilla field. The edition of the restart that the patron of the Summer Mimmo D’Alessandro has already defined an “extraordinary success, in spite of the owls”.