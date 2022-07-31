John Cena wants to get more involved in Fortnite; fans ask Peacemaker

This week Epic Games announced the John Cena skin for Fortnite as part of the Epic SummerSlam event, bringing another idol to the most popular battle royale of the moment. The John Cena skin has had a great reception from the players and the fighter and actor has already said that he is looking at ways to get more involved with the game, to which the fans responded that they want a Peacemaker skin.

Last year The Suicide Squad movie was released in theaters and we saw the arrival of Bloodsport as a skin to Fortnite, so since then it was believed that we would also see a Peacemaker skin eventually. Earlier this year the Peacemaker series premiered but the Fortnite skin never arrived, leaving many fans hopeless.

Today John Cena made a post on his Twitter account with which he appreciates the overwhelming response that his skin has had in the Fortnite community, in addition to the fact that he feels lucky to have a “skin” in the game. “I’m already looking at more ways to be involved!” said the famous wrestler and actor.

After John Cena made his publication, many players took the opportunity to comment asking for a Peacemaker skin in Fortnite, as it is another way in which John Cena could get involved with the game. However, in this case Epic Games would have to reach an agreement with Warner Bros. and not with the fighter.

It is already confirmed that Peacemaker is going to have a second season, so we could see a John Cena skin playing this character in the future. However, at the moment there are no more collaborations between Epic Games and John Cena announced, so we can only wait to see how the fighter will get involved with Fortnite.