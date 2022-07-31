Joe Manganiello solved a family mystery on a TV show

Joe Manganiello was amazed to learn some old mysteries of his family. He did so after investigators from the “Finding Your Roots” program reviewed his DNA, AP reported.

The revelations prompted show host Henry Louis Gates Jr. to call him before taping so he wouldn’t find out all at once.

Manganiello, husband of Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, revealed that Gates informed him that the man the family believed to be the actor’s paternal grandfather was actually not. “You are zero percent genetically related to anyone named Manganiello in the world,” Gates blurted out.

The investigation, which dates back to the actor’s fifth great-grandfather, determined that he was a slave who gained his freedom before slavery was abolished in Massachusetts. Right there, Manganiello’s father was born on the outskirts of Boston, the son of a family that came from Italy.

Manganiello discovered that his distant relative joined the Continental Army and fought alongside other blacks for the colonies against the British in units that were not segregated.

“If Manganiello isn’t my last name, what is?” the actor wondered.

On the other hand, he was told that his maternal great-grandmother survived the Armenian genocide during World War I. Her husband and seven of her children died there. She was shot, but she pretended to be dead and she escaped with an eighth child, who later drowned while crossing the Euphrates River.

From this story, Manganiello always knew that her great-grandmother was imprisoned and met a German officer with whom she became pregnant. According to the investigators of the PBS program, the actor’s mother and aunt were the daughters of that half-German baby.

According to the animator, it took almost a year for them to discover the ancestry, in part because the Turkish government does not give researchers access to vital records and population documents dating back to the Ottoman Empire. “It’s really crazy what we found out,” said the 45-year-old actor.

The new season of “Finding Your Roots” premieres on January 3. Participants include actresses Viola Davis, Julia Roberts and Carol Burnett, political activist Angela Davis and actor Danny Trejo.