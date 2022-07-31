Jennifer Lopez in Capri sings That’s Amore in a restaurant, the video from Tik Tok

Jennifer Lopez sang the song “That’s Amore” with the staff of the Villa Verde restaurant in Capri, where she arrived to perform at the Unicef ​​benefit concert with LuisaViaRoma. The video of the moment was posted on Tik Tok and immediately went viral.

TO Capri all the spotlights are on Jennifer Lopez. The pop star, who recently got married to Ben Affleck, arrived on the island for the benefit concert promoted by Unicef ​​with LuisaViaRoma, which was held on Saturday 30 July at the Certosa di San Giacomo. After being filmed during the rehearsals of the event, a video in which JLO sings That’s love in a restaurant, in perfect Italian style.

Jennifer Lopez sings That’s Amore at dinner

The night before the concert, the pop star dined at the Villa Verde restaurant in Capri. When the waiters realized that Jennifer Lopez was sitting at their tables, they couldn’t resist capturing her moment and intoning the song with her. That’s love by Dean Martin, the hymn par excellence of the Italian tradition and love for Naples. After being photographed with a heart-shaped margherita pizza in hand, the star got involved in the song, surrounded by the staff and singing “mozzarella” and “tarantella”, now more and more Italian.

(Photo via Instagram @ristorantevillaverde)

The JLO concert in Capri

The star performed on Saturday evening, July 30, in the Certosa di San Giacomo in a private concert for a thousand people, who spared no expense in order to be present at the event. The event is promoted by Unicef, in collaboration with the Tuscan brand LuisaViaRoma, and has a charitable purpose: it is dedicated to Ukrainian and Syrian refugees. JLo wore an animalier suit along with his ugly dancers breath, giving a memorable show to the lucky ones who were able to attend. Among these various Italian VIPs, the star Leonardo Di Caprio, Elisabetta Gregoraci and Flavio Briatore and various entrepreneurs from the world of luxury and fashion. Also present was Ben Affleck, who arrived on the island after Jennifer Lopez, but who certainly could not miss the performance of his new wife.