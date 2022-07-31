Jennifer Lopez in Capri: “I will give you my heart and disco music” – People

“It looks like you want to dance … And I’ll give you disco music tonight.” So Jennifer Lopez, with a tiger print jumpsuit sprinkled with crystals (Roberto Cavalli), yesterday lit Capri on the stage set up at the Certosa di San Giacomo for the charity gala organized by LuisaViaRoma with Unicef: collected 8 million euros for emergencies in Ukraine and Syria).

“You are beautiful tonight” he added before inflaming the 950 guests including Leonardo DiCaprio as well as his brother-in-law Casey Affleck, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto. Also in the audience were Flavio Briatore, Remo Ruffini, Diego Della Valle, Ermanno and Toni Scervino. Senator Matteo Renzi was also at the table of the latter. Four hits sung by Mrs Affleck, as scheduled (If you had my love, Waiting for tonight, Dance again and Get on the floor), accompanied by a choreography made with the dancers of her personal team (30 arrived on the island ).

He shakes hands with the fans huddled under the stage, then drinks from a glitter bottle, before changing to the second look, a transparent onesie.

“I have given you all I have, I will give you my heart,” she said before singing her medley dedicated to 1970s female artists, including Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Chaka Khan and Gloria Gaynor. After half an hour of the concert, she returned to the backstage to then leave the Charterhouse at 1.30 am, in a fluttering orange dress, boarding an electric micro car that escorted her out, amidst the screams and shots with the mobile phone. of the many fans who had flocked to the entrance to wait for her.

Inside, however, the party continued with a Dj set by Diplo. As for the charity auction between the lots, including works of art, an acrobatic flight on a fighter jet in France, and a motorcycle used in 'Easy Rider', one of the clothes worn by JLo was not beaten, as ventilated on the eve.