Jennifer Lopez enchants Capri with her show at the UNICEF charity gala

When climbed on the stage of the Certosa in Capri in the shimmering dress created by Fausto Puglisi for Roberto Cavalli, the eyes were all for her for about 40 minutes: Jennifer Lopez enchanted the almost one thousand guests who took part in the charity event for Unicef ​​promoted by the international brand LuisaviaRoma. The star performed singing her hits and some covers of her, among the delirious audience that left the tables and crowded the area near the stage.





International jet set Many international VIP guests. Some of which, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx, they had been on the island for a few days and did not miss an evening of fun at Anema e Core. It’s still Spike Lee, Jeremy Irons, Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto and Naomi Campbell. But also Lara Stone, Natalie Emmanuel, Haim, Maye Musk – Elon Musk’s mother who had a small accident yesterday afternoon – Tonya Lewis Lee, Mohammed Hal Turki.

Fans in a frenzy upon leaving the hotel Since her arrival in Capri, Jennifer Lopez had attracted the attention of numerous fans who had landed on the island even just to see her for a few minutes. As it happened at the exit from the Tiberio Palace, before the star went to the Charterhouse for her show. Many waited for her to applaud her and J-Lo timidly thanked her with a smile, always surrounded by bodyguards

The auction During the evening there was also a charity auction to raise funds for Unicef. Auction conducted by Simon de Pury in which pieces of art, jewels and even various memorabilia such as Richard Burton’s 1973 Mercedes Benz 250 C have been beaten. And, of course, Jennifer Lopez’s stage clothes.

