Jennifer Lopez conquers Capri with a charity concert

There was great anticipation for the charity event organized by LuisaViaRoma And Unicef in favor of Ukraine held last night in Capri where numerous celebrities have arrived such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie FoxxNaomi Campbell, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and, last but not least, Jennifer Lopezlanded on the Mediterranean island without the husband Ben Affleck (with whom a year earlier he had celebrated the return of the flame with a holiday in front of the Faraglioni).

During the evening held at the Charterhouse of San Giacomoa 14th century monastery with a large grassy cloister and a breathtaking view of the sea, JLo she performed in a sumptuous Roberto Cavalli dress consisting of a leopard-striped cropped top, fitted pants and matching cape. During the performance, the singer then made a quick change of outfit, wearing a flesh-colored jumpsuit studded with rhinestones.

Jennifer Lopez sang some songs including a rearranged version of “If you had my love” and her hit “Dance again”, thrilling all the guests present at the gala who, in order to participate in such an exclusive evening, had to pay by 10 to 250 thousand euros. At the event Lopez was the musical guest of honor, whose live was then followed by an elegant dinner and a charity auction where the dress worn shortly before on stage by the same was also sold J-Loarrived in Italy without the mole husband Ben Affleck but in the company of sons Emme and Max, with whom she stayed in a suite of the Tiberius Palace.

Always in love with Italy, in the hours preceding the event, the 43-year-old pop star wife of Ben Affleck (married July 16 in a Las Vegas chapel) dined at the famed Villa Verde restaurant on a heart-shaped pizza, while other stars like DiCaprio and Foxx made a stop at the popular Anima E Core venue, where the actor Ray he entertained all those present with some songs in anticipation of the big event.

