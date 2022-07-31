Jennifer Lopez conquers Capri at the Unicef ​​charity event: see the photos

Jennifer Lopez is back, in better shape than ever, and she did it in Capri for an important occasion: last night, in fact, she entertained the public of benefactors from all over the world and numerous local and international VIPs to the sound of her most love. Love on top, Dance Again And Waiting for tonight these are just some of the songs that made all the guests sing and dance of what has been called the event of summer 2022, LuisaviaRoma For Unicefsixth edition of the charity in support of children which was held in the Certosa di San Giacomo.

A place “symbol of the Italian dream, to show the good side of fashion: not just making a profit, but doing good”, explained the president and founder of Luisavia Rome Andrea Panconesi referring to the reason why this year the choice fell on Capri as the location of this prestigious event that hosted not only beautiful music and good dishes of typical Italian cuisine, but as we said many VIPs from our beautiful country but also from Worldwide.

To taste the placé dinner cooked by the Aurora restaurant based on parmigiana, pasta with zucchini and sea bass, in fact, there were well over 950 guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Maye Musk (mother of Elon Musk), Vanessa Hudgens with her sister Stella, Jared Leto, Casey Affleck, Khaby Lame, Natasha Poly, Ed Westwick, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Leonie Hanne, Karolina Kurkova, Izabel Goulart, Ansel Elgort, Neelam Gill, Edward Enninful, as well as local VIPs such as Lorenzo Viotti, Mattia Stanga, Saint JohnAnna Dello Russo, Matilde Gioli, Matteo Renzi, Remo Ruffini, Diego Della Valle, Diletta Leotta and the former couple formed by Flavio Briatore ed Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Jennifer Lopez Capri: local VIPs in ecstasy

A respectable parterre that has seen local VIPs turn into ordinary people in front of their international favorites: the star of TikTok Italy who posted a shot in the company of Vanessa Hudgens, with the words “Vanessa Ti Amo”, and the model Antonio Medugno who showed himself in raptures on Instagram after meeting the American actor Ed Westwick. In short, a truly unique event that we remember is even more prestigious for its ultimate goal: to help children in difficulty. The time has come to enjoy a full gallery of the evening!

