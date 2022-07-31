Jennifer Lawrence was about to have a serious health problem on a shoot

Although we all enjoy ‘The Hunger Games’, no one imagines everything that happens behind the scenes to record high-action scenes that involve risk to the actors themselves. Jennifer Lawrence, the unforgettable interpreter of ‘Katniss Everdeen’, confessed that she was deaf in one ear for two and a half weeks after shooting a scene in which a tornado was simulated, where she experienced moments of terror that could have caused her a serious hearing problem. Health.

Jennifer Lawrence said that during the recording of a scene from the second installment of ‘The Hunger Games’, in which a tornado was simulated using two large jets of water, one of these entered her ear causing an injury to her eardrum. “The hardest thing was the water tornado scenes because it created a real spiral that was spinning at 50 kilometers per hour. There were some fountains that turned the water. One of them hit me in the ear and pierced my eardrum. I was deaf in one ear for two and a half weeks. My eardrum was injured and then I had an infection, “said the actress. In another scene, her co-star Liam Hemsworth also suffered a health mishap when he hurt his leg while filming a fight scene.

In addition to this, the 31-year-old actress suffered other injuries on the set of the iconic series. In the first part of the saga, Jennifer Lawrence had to run at full speed and start to climb a wall; she, however, never adopted the stance to climb, so she crashed into the wall, generating a series of painful bruises all over her body. Recordings of her stopped until the doctor released her. In another scene, the winner of the Golden Globe, was about to die from the poisonous fog because she was trapped inside a tunnel with a faulty smoke machine that did not stop causing too much fog, when they managed to rescue her, Jennifer I could hardly breathe.

The actress seems to love extreme emotions, since for the recording of ‘Don’t look up’ she confessed that she was under the influence of drugs in the recording of the last scene. The director and screenwriter of the film, Adam McKay, explained that the actress asked permission to smoke a joint in a scene with Meryl Streep, since her character “was really drugged.”

Also during the filming of ‘Passengers’, Jennifer Lawrence said that she had to get drunk to be able to record a sex scene with Chris Pratt. “I got really drunk, but then that made me more anxious when I got home because I thought, ‘What have I done? It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that. So I called my mom and said, ‘Are you telling me it’s okay?'” recalled Lawrence, who considers it one of the most complex and vulnerable scenes of her career.