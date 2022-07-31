Is Epic Games trolling us with the new Season 2?

Tomorrow, March 19, is the deadline for the current Battle Pass of Fortnite. So how come Epic Games hasn’t released any teaser about the new Season 2 yet? The most pessimistic, among whom I was included just a few hours ago, will think that perhaps the premiere of the next season of the battle royale is delayed. But What if I told you that we could be facing another one of those master moves from those responsible for Fortnite?

My suspicions, and I want to emphasize here that the information that I am going to share with you is based on my own speculation, have come as soon as I have seen how the leaker known as FortTory echoed a new video that Epic Games has shared through the Fortnite Instagram account. I leave you with him below to leave you with my theory below:

Don’t you find it very strange that Epic Games has not yet released an official teaser of the new Season 2 of Fortnite?

What does this Instagram video mean then? Is the company trying to tell us something?

I wouldn’t be surprised if this video and others that have been uploaded in recent days are the real teasers for the next season

The reason I think so is that if the company had decided to delay the new Season, it would make sense that he would have announced it days ago ❓

What do you think? Do you think those responsible for Fortnite are trolling us? making you think that something is wrong when in reality they are choosing to launch the new Season without warning? We will have to wait to see what happens tomorrow, February 19, when the current one will come to an end. I will keep you informed with any news that comes to light.