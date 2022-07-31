Inside Kardashian’s biggest betrayal scandals including Khloe and baby Daddy Tristan Thompson

THE Kardashian family has faced its share of scamming scandals over the years, with many of them making headlines.

Fans will remember the infidelity in both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship, but they’re not alone.

Recently, Kardashian fans talked about the co-founder of Good American and the NBA star.

Earlier this month, news broke that the former couple was expecting yet another child, this time via surrogate.

Also, the surrogate is reportedly approaching its expiration date.

Upon learning that detail, fans realized that Tristan and Khloe’s surrogate was pregnant in November 2021 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum learned that her ex had had a child with another woman.

The drama took place on The Kardashians, although fans didn’t know about Khloe’s new baby at the time.

To make matters worse, it’s not the first time Tristan has been unfaithful to Khloe.

She has also dealt with infidelity in the past.

However, the fashion mogul isn’t the only one who has faced infidelity.

Kourtney was betrayed by Scott during their relationship.

Here’s a look at the many cases of infidelity the Kardashians have dealt with.

KOURTNEY AND SCOTT

The infidelity in the relationship between Kourtney and Scott started early.

They got together in the early 2000s, with the early days of their romance in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007.

Then, in the second season of the reality show, Kourtney found romantic messages on her boyfriend’s phone that had been sent to someone else.

Scott reportedly had the person in his phone as “My Wife” and as a result he and Kourtney broke up for a stint in 2008.

They eventually got back together and welcomed their first child, Mason Disick, in December 2009.

SCOTT’S SECOND OFFENSE

Although Kourtney and Scott continued to welcome two more children, their relationship problems were far from resolved.

They announced their second pregnancy in 2011.

Kourtney told E! News at the moment: “Scott and I are so excited to announce that we are expecting our second child and are excited to expand the love in our family.”

Their daughter Penelope Disick arrived on July 8, 2012.

Less than a year after his birth, Scott lost both of his parents.

The tragedy led to a downward spiral.

The entrepreneur hasn’t even returned home after learning that Kourtney was pregnant with their third child.

He went to rehab but left before Reign Disick was born in December 2014.

Three months later, he went to rehab again, this time visiting a center in Costa Rica.

Scott stayed for a week and, not long after, he and Kourtney decided to shut down for good.

The breakup occurred in July 2015, shortly after the photos of Scott and ex Chloe Bartoli cuddling in Monte Carlo.

Later that year, Scott finally completed a month of rehabilitation in Malibu.

KHLOE AND LAMAR ODOM

Khloe and Lamar got married in September 2009 after just a few weeks of getting to know each other.

They seemed to fans to be the perfect match, but that image has crumbled over the years of their relationship.

In 2016, the reality star appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where she revealed that Lamar had cheated on her.

She told the radio talk show that she was being targeted, telling host Howard Stern: “Love is blind.”

The proud mom added that she didn’t initially suspect her ex was cheating because “he was so good at making me feel like I’m the only one, and I’m this princess.”

He also went to great lengths to hide his infidelity, according to her.

However, rumors began to circulate that Lamar was cheating and she told Howard: “Where there is smoke, there is fire.”

Lamar detailed his cheat in his 2019 memoir, From Darkness to Light.

He claimed that the deception took place at the Roosevelt Hotel, adding that at the time he was using drugs and was “surrounded by several women”.

The athlete recalled “naked girls everywhere” and Khloe and mom Kris Jenner burst in the door.

He claimed that Khloe had a physical altercation with one of the girls, “dropping violent blows on top of this girl’s head.”

In the end, the relationship could not survive the infidelity.

Lamar expressed grave regret for his betrayal.

Khloe and Tristan

Khloe and Tristan first connected in 2016.

Almost exactly a year after their first mention, in September 2017, there were rumors that the TV star was pregnant with her first child.

Khloe did not confirm the pregnancy until December of that year, however.

In the months between her confirmation and the start of the pregnancy rumors, Tristan was filmed kissing other women.

Months later, in April 2018, TMZ released surveillance footage of a man who looked like Tristan kissing two women in a hookah lounge outside Washington, DC.

A month earlier, Khloe threw a big birthday party for Tristan to celebrate her 27th birthday.

The bubble burst in April when TMZ and other outlets posted similar footage of Tristan apparently cheating.

The Daily Mail also released a video, which appeared to show a man who matched the Chicago Bulls player’s description, kissing a woman in a New York rooftop bar.

He was later photographed walking into a hotel with the same woman.

The drama unfolded when Khloe welcomed her and Tristan’s daughter True.

Tristan was there for her birth, despite the pain it caused her.

In May 2018, Khloe and Tristan were spotted on what appeared to be a date.

It appeared that they were back together until February 2019, when reports began to emerge that they had decided to quit again.

In the same month, Tristan was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party at her home.

Khloe appeared to confirm the news with cryptic Instagram posts about the betrayal and more.

In March 2019, Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk to discuss the incident.

He claimed the situation was disproportionate, but Khloe didn’t have it.

Following a statement from Jordyn about infidelity, Khloe responded on Twitter, writing, “You are the reason my family broke up!”

In a second tweet, he wrote: “Tristan is equally responsible, but Tristan is my son’s father. Regardless of what he does to me, I will not do it to my daughter. He dealt with the situation IN PRIVATE “.

The two spent years working on their co-parenting relationship and things seemed to be going well for them.

In April 2020, Khloe revealed that she was considering using Tristan as a sperm donor to have another child.

Months later, in July 2020, it was rumored that they would give love a second chance.

Khloe threw a party for Tristan’s 30th birthday in March 2021, signaling a positive turn in their relationship.

Three months after the fact, in June 2021, Tristan was named in a paternity suit filed by his mistress, Maralee Nichols.

She claimed in the lawsuit that she and Tristan had conceived a baby together on her birthday.

The lawsuit, filed in Texas, did not go public until several months later.

Tristan replied in July 2021, confessing that he had sex with Maralee on her 30th birthday.

He also required genetic testing to determine the baby’s father.

In December 2021, Tristan publicly admitted that he cheated on Khloe and had a child with Maralee.

He is reportedly not involved in the child’s life.

Since the news broke, fans have learned that Tristan is expecting another baby with Khloe.

Their surrogate was pregnant when the love child scandal broke out.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST

While it wasn’t widely reported, nor confirmed by Kanye or Kim, the Chicago rapper hinted at infidelity in one of his songs.

Kanye released an album called Donda in September 2021.

The album contained a song called Hurricane, which included the lyrics: “Here I am on a new journey, here I go to act too.

“I got too rich here, here I am with a new girl

“And I know what the truth is, I’m still playing with two children.”

Fans took the text as a clue that Kanye betrayed the SKKN tycoon before the birth of their third child, Chicago West.

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT

In March 2019, rumors circulated that Kylie accused Travis of cheating on her.

TMZ reported that Travis postponed his Astroworld concert in Buffalo, New York at that time because he and Kylie were fighting over alleged betrayals.

He was in Los Angeles to deal with the drama.

His reps told TMZ at the time that Travis denied that he had betrayed Kylie.

The couple are still together and recently welcomed a second child.

