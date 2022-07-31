Inga Lindstrom, a surprise from the past / On Channel 5 the film with Nele Kiper

Inga Lindstrom, a surprise from the past: Channel 5 film directed by Baumann

Inga Lindstrom, a surprise from the past will be broadcast on Canale 5 starting at 16.20 today, 31 July 2022. It is a film that belongs to the well-known sentimental cycle shot in 2017 by Ulli Baumann. Running 89 minutes, it was produced by Bavaria Film and distributed for the small screen by Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF).

The cast includes Nele Kiper, Alexander Gier, Wookie Mayer, Nora Binder, Bjorn Bonn and Wolfgang Hantsch. The sentimental series brings Christiane Sadlo’s novels to the screen. It is a series of self-contained films divided into nineteen seasons, in Italy they are usually broadcast in the afternoon in the summer although some of them can also be followed in the winter. Good vision.

Inga Lindstrom, a surprise from the past, the plot of the film

We read the plot from Inga Lindstrom, a surprise from the past. The protagonist is the young designer Saga who runs a perfume brand together with her brother Soren. Suddenly, however, their company will find itself facing a very complicated moment in search of an agreement with an even more important company that gravitates in the sector.

They must therefore commit themselves to sponsoring their new product and for this reason they call the great singer Elsa as a testimonial, who is a bit gone by the wayside but is always loved by the public. In the meantime, Saga must also deal with a misfortune caused by her father who, when he was a widower, took refuge on a desert island and decided to try a very long crossing by swimming. So she Saga is forced to go to see him and she will discover that her father had a beautiful love story with Elsa.

