Including Beyoncé and Harry Styles. Barack Obama unveils his summer playlist.

The former US president posted the list on Twitter, containing songs from artists such as Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny.

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

“Every year, I’m thrilled to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your responses – it’s an example of how music can really bring us all together,” he wrote.

The playlist includes Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”, Harry Styles’s “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and Bad Bunny’s “Bomba Estéreo’s Ojitos Lindos”.

In addition to the hits, Obama has added some classics including Bruce Springsteen’s’ Dancing in the Dark ‘, Miles Davis” Blue in Green ‘, Prince’s’ Let’s Go Crazy’, Dave Brubeck’s’ Take Five ‘, and’ I ‘ ve Been Loving You »by Otis Redding.

Also present in the playlist are artists such as Maren Morris, Kendrick Lamar, Fatboy Slim, Nina Simone, Wet Leg and Doechii.

In addition to music, Obama revealed the books he is reading this summer: Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Velvet Was the Night and Emily St. John’s Sea of ​​Tranquility.

Covermedia