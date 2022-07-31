In the face of modernity, midwives are marginalized

I told you in another collaboration that midwifery traditional in mexico It is an ancient practice. She has been investigated, among others, by Brenda Ortiz Coss and Iñiga Pérez Cabrera. Information from the CIMACnoticias agency highlights that some midwives Today, traditional midwives coexist with other types of midwifery, such as the professional one. There is an International Confederation of Midwives and there is a professional midwifery school at the Autonomous University of Guerrero, the only higher education institution in this field.

The midwives traditional are the majority and their preparation is acquired in their communities over the years, for ancestral knowledge and experiencenot only to bring births to fruition, with constant monitoring of the entire process of pregnancies, massages and the use of medicinal plants.

They practice their trade outside the health system in the homes of pregnant women, not only because they are part of the same communities, but also because they treat both women and newborns with dignity, before and after childbirth.

They to exercise their tradein addition to years of experience, must have the support of other midwives and of its peoples; They also maintain a certain relationship with the closest public health authorities, which provide them with some knowledge.

In accordance with Amparo Calderona traditional midwife from the State of Mexico, provide ancestral knowledge present at different stages in a woman’s life and care for and spread this knowledge and rescue the heritage of their guides and their grandmothers of knowledge.

Midwifery, Amparo Calderón also stated, is an ancestral practice that has been marginalized by modern medicine and public health policies; but that has always been so. So much so that in the decades 70’s and 80’swithout university degree, were considered in the promotion of the first level of health.

The role of midwives continues to be preponderant in rural, peasant and indigenous communities, sustains the researcher Paola Sesia.

With data from the National Survey of Demographic Dynamics of 2009 states that in Chiapas delivery care by a midwife reached 25.3 percent, although in the rural population it was 48.1 percent; in Guerrero it was 9.3 percent, in the rural population it reached 24 percent; and in Oaxaca the figures are 7.2 and 13.4 percent, respectively.

It is a knowledge that must be valued and rescued; It also responds to a need in a country where health care public medical is insufficient and the private very expensive.