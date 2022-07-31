in his place comes Diallo, scoring after two minutes

It seemed a first gesture for a long “reconciliation” between Cristiano Ronaldo And Manchester United: the starting place in the last friendly of the year (at Old Trafford against Rayo Vallecano) had put aside, at least for a moment, the constant rumors of the market, which he himself fed.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not score, but his replacement Yes and after just 3 ‘of play However, nothing to do: the former Juve left the scene after only forty-five minutes, the protagonist of a colorless first half, poor in scoring chances. At half-time he was replaced by the young former Atalanta striker Amad Diallo (returning from his loan experience in Scotland with Glasgow Rangers), who instead took less than 3 ‘to score: conclusion from outside Alex Tellesuncertainty of the visiting goalkeeper, the North Macedonian Dimitrievski stole and tap in winner of the 2002 Ivorian class.

Watch the video Cristiano Ronaldo asks United to set the price

Cristiano Ronaldo and the market: a daisy without petals … For Cristiano Ronaldo, at the state of the art, the only market tracks still open are those relating to Chelsea And Sporting Lisbon, with the Portuguese club (which raised him and launched him in great football) currently favored, despite the certainly more limited economic resources. The Old Trafford match against Rayo Vallecano then ended at 1-1: after Diallo’s goal in the 48th minute, Alvaro Garcia’s Spanish equalizer in the 57th minute.