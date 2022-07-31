I’m a body language expert: how Kim Kardashian really feels about Pete and the main telltale signs to look for

WHEN rumors began circulating that reality star Kim Kardashian was dating comedian Pete Davidson, many were quick to dismiss the couple as a publicity stunt.

But a body language expert said Kardashian’s love is the real deal and pointed to undeniable indicators that reveal the truth.

On her TikTok channel, Valerie Villar shares the secrets of psychology and reads celebrity body language for her 657,000 followers.

In a recent video, Villar analyzed Kim Kardashian’s body language as the tycoon shared the behind-the-scenes secrets of her romance with Pete Davidson.

On Hulu’s family show, The Kardashians, Kim looked directly into the camera as she finally told their couple’s story. Villar reacted to the clip in a side-by-side duet on TikTok.

“Here’s how it went with Pete,” Kardashian explained. She told the cameras, and her family, that the romance began when they played Aladdin and Jasmine in a Saturday Night Live sketch.

“When we kissed on stage, it was just an atmosphere,” Kardashian said.

As Kardashian spoke, Villar analyzed the clip, noting that while it looked like Kardashian had already told the story, his feelings sounded authentic.

“The way he talks seems like he has practiced the speech a few times, but his feelings seem to be real,” Villar commented.

Continuing, Kardashian said Davidson missed his SNL afterparty, so he took matters into his own hands.

“I called the SNL producer,” Kardashian recalled, waving his hair and smiling as he did so.

That little movement directly mirrored Kardashian’s flirtation with Davidson on stage when they were getting ready to kiss in front of the camera.

Villar confirmed that Kardashian’s obvious excitement was the best way to say that his affection for Davidson is sincere.

“His body language is flirtatious and giddy about Pete,” the expert pointed out.

The reality star blinked and smiled as she talked about getting Davidson’s phone number and texting him, admitting she wasn’t looking for a relationship.

Kardashian even flipped her hair a second time as she said that by the time she texted Davidson, she was “basically DTF” and eager for a casual hookup.

Despite Kardashian’s hands-on speech, which could easily stem from being invited to tell the story of their courtship over and over, Villar has established that celebrity love for the comedian is more than a publicity stunt.

“This show appears to be highly scripted, but his feelings are real,” Villar commented emphatically.

