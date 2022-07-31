“I got monkeypox and did not participate in a sex party as the WHO says”

A Twitter user recounted the way in which he became infected with the famous Monkeypox, recently declared a health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO)and pointed out that it was not participating in a sex party or getting a tattoo.

Under the name of Mei Rito in the social network, he referred precisely to the sex party and the tattoo because, according to his words, the WHO indicates these cases as forms of contagion.

The man reported that, due to the high temperatures, he decided to leave the bike and buy an electric scooter through a purchase and sale application.

He mentioned that the purchase was made in a very common way and that the person who sold him the product was always quite nice, explaining everything he had to know about it, among other details of the transaction.

A week later, he said, he began to have a fever and muscle aches, so he immediately thought he had been infected with COVID-19 and requested to work from home to avoid risks, although he later returned to his workplace.

“Not feeling much better, two days ago I decided to go back to the warehouse where I work and when I go to pick up the scooter, I see that the pressure in the wheels has dropped, so I write to the seller to ask him how often I should fill them.”, Mei recounted.

After contacting the seller of the skate, he points out that he was surprised, because he told him that he had been diagnosed with monkeypox after several days of symptoms, so he decided to contact “a doctor friend” who told him about the contagious sores on his face and hands.

“That same day I go to the ER and they do tests. Positive for monkeypox.” the user wrote.

According to the user, the most probable contagion, according to what the doctors told him and since his sexual life “has not changed”, is that the virus ended up in the mucous membranes after impregnating it in the handles of the electric skateboard.

Finally, the Twitter user recommended caution at all times and pointed out that “it is not a gay disease” as, according to him, the WHO points out.